Arkansas at Vanderbilt: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates and Depth Chart

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt’s season could be in the balance tonight as it faces off against Arkansas.

The Commodores have dropped three games in a row and are looking to get back into the win column. They were once 3-0 but are now 3-3. Losing a fourth in a row with a tough road ahead for the final five games would make reaching bowl eligibility a very steep climb.

Vanderbilt is playing for more than just getting back in the win column. It is playing to get its confidence back and to prove to itself that it is the team that it believes it is. Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea was careful to define this game as the season, knowing five games still lie ahead after today.

But the crucialness of Vanderbilt’s game Saturday night cannot be understated.

Vanderbilt and Arkansas are scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Here is all the information you need to know before tonight’s kickoff.

Latest Injury News from Arkansas at Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– The biggest injury news for Vanderbilt this week was head coach Clark Lea announcing backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz being out for a month with a broken collarbone. In addition to that, Lea announced that rotational offensive lineman Gunner Givens is having season-ending hip surgery. Offensive lineman Mitchell Smith will be out today as well. Vanderbilt is hoping Smith will be after the bye week.

– Vanderbilt will also be missing safety Dontae Carter as well as cornerback Jaylin Lackey, linebacker Jamison Curtis and wide receiver Kahden Smith.

–Vanderbilt EDGE Brian Allen Jr. and defensive lineman Hayden Bray have been upgraded from questionable to probable going into tonight’s game. Thursday, Lea expressed plenty of hope that both would play.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Arkansas (2-4) vs. Vanderbilt (3-3)

When: Saturday, Oct.17, 6 p.m. CT

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN2

Series History: Arkansas leads Vanderbilt 7-3 all-time.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt dropped its third consecutive game of the season, losing to No. 9 Ole Miss 52-17.

Last time out, Arkansas: Arkansas is coming off a tough loss at home to a ranked Tennessee team by a score of 24-17.

Weather: Vanderbilt and Arkansas will be playing in some true football weather tonight. According to the Nashville forecast, it is projected to be 58 degrees at kickoff as the sun begins to go down. By the end of the night, temperatures will drop into the low 50s and high 40s.

Betting Odds for Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Spread: Vanderbilt -5.5 points

Over/Under: 50.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt football sits at a crossroads going into this game. Win and Vanderbilt has a chance to salvage its season. Lose and the Commodores will have their fourth straight loss and be under .500 with a tough schedule remaining. Read Joey Dwyer’s column on the importance of today’s game.

Vanderbilt has had an issue with penalties all season. The Commodores have committed the sixth-most penalties in all of college football. Clark Lea has been addressing that with his team this week. Read Graham Baakko’s story on Lea’s solution to his team’s penalty problems.

With Blaze Berlowitz being out for about a month with a broken collarbone, the Commodores have Whit Muschamp and Jack Elliott to back up Jared Curtis. Read what Clark Lea said on who will go out on the field first if Curtis was unable to go in the time Berlowitz is out.

Vanderbilt Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Jared Curtis, Whit Muschamp or Jack Elliott

RB: Sedrick Alexander or MK Young, Jamezell Lassiter

X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Joseph McVay

Y Receiver: Ja’Cory Thomas, Brycen Coleman, Claiborne Richards

Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Cole Adams

Tight End: Cole Spence, Gabe Fisher, Maurice Veney

Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor

Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike or CJ Williams

Quick Guard: Cade McConnell, Kevo Wesley, Ted Gregoire

Center: Lyndon Cooper, Keegan Wechsler

Strong Guard: Orion Irving, Micah DeBose

Strong Tackle: Beau Johnson, Mitchell Smith

DEFENSE

EDGE: Edwin Kolenge, Brian Allen Jr., Hayden Bray

Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann or Talan Carter

Defensive Tackle: Glenn Seabrooks III or Jaylon Stone, Mike Diatta

Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish

Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Josiah Broxton

Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard

STAR: Mason Lewis, Carson Lawrence, Jailen Ruth

Cornerback: Martel Hight, Davin Chandler, Jaylin Davies

Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Bishop Starling

Safety: Ricardo Jones, Dontae Carter

Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton

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