Austin Peay at Vanderbilt Football: Game Central Rundown, Analysis
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NASHVILLE — A new era of Vanderbilt football is finally here.
Star quarterback Diego Pavia led the Commodores to a program-record 10-win season in 2025, but Pavia is no longer walking through that door. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has been front and forward in regard to the idea that his program shouldn't be defined by one person's contributions. Lea believes that Vanderbilt can win without Pavia, and Saturday is the program's first chance to do it.
Vanderbilt is starting veteran quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, but five-star freshman Jared Curtis will also take snaps on Saturday--signaling that Vanderbilt's quarterback competition is ongoing. Lea says not to expect either quarterback to be Pavia in 2026, but the question is whether Vanderbilt will have capable enough quarterback play to open its competitive window back up this season.
Lea's first in-game look at his quarterback situation and team as a whole will come Saturday as Vanderbilt opens against in-state foe Austin Peay, whose head coach Jeff Faris has been outspoken that he'd like to face the Commodores more often.
Vanderbilt is a 28.5-point favorite to beat Austin Peay, but linebacker Nick Rinaldi set the tone for the week by saying that Vanderbilt has to approach Saturday's game like the national championship game and that Austin Peay is capable of beating the Commodores if it comes with its best.
Lea wasn't happy with Vanderbilt's Tuesday practice, but has liked Vanderbilt's intensity towards the end of the week as it approaches its opener. Now, it's time for Vanderbilt to prove itself in a sold-out season opener.
Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.
Scoring Updates From Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
The Latest Injury News From Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.
--Vanderbilt's most notable injury news came Thursday as Lea labeled starting tight end Cole Spence questionable. It's conceivable that Vanderbilt could opt for caution in regard to Spence's situation.
--Vanderbilt receivers Cole Adams and Ja'Cory Thomas have returned to practice after missing practices down the stretch of fall camp and are expected to play on Saturday.
--Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard had an injury "scare" this week in practice, but is expected to play on Saturday.
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt Game Information
How to Watch
Who: Austin Peay (1-0) vs. Vanderbilt (0-0)
When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network +
Series history: Vanderbilt leads 2-0
Last meeting: Vanderbilt and Austin Peay last met in 2015, when Vanderbilt picked up a 47-7 victory.
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores are coming off of a 10-3 season that ended in a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Iowa.
Last Time Out, Stanford: Austin Peay opened the season with a 35-17 statement win over Gardner Webb.
Weather: Temperatures will still be in the mid-to-low 90s when Vanderbilt and Austin Peay kick off on Saturday night. Vanderbilt has allowed students to bring a water bottle into the student section because of the heat.
Things You Need to Know for Austin Peay at Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt defensive lineman Simeon Boulware could see the first game action of his career on Saturday, and he will have his late brother Caleb in mind as he does so. More on a touching story from Joey Dwyer.
It's Salute to Service night at FirstBank Stadium, where Gabe Fisher, Max Fisher and Elijah Rooney will take a break from their taxing ROTC duties to think about loved ones who have served and play the game they love.
Austin Peay isn't backing down from Vanderbilt despite Vanderbilt's stature as an SEC program. More from Graham Baakko on Jeff Faris' mindset.
Vanderbilt has lost to non-power five opponents multiple times in the Lea tenure. Lea reflected on his first loss as Vanderbilt's head coach, a stunning defeat to East Tennessee State University in an exclusive interview with Vandy on SI this summer.
2026 looks like a foundational year for Vanderbilt football, but Lea vehemently disagrees with that characterization. He believes Vanderbilt can compete for a College Football Playoff berth and more in 2026. But, is he being realistic?
Vanderbilt Commodores Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB: Blaze Berlowitz, Jared Curtis
RB: Sedrick Alexander, MK Young
X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Ja'Cory Thomas, Joseph McVay
Y Receiver: Brycen Coleman, Cole Adams, Claibourne Richards
Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Kayleb Barnett
Tight End: Cole Spence, Maurice Veney or Gabe Fisher
Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor
Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, CJ Williams
Quick Guard: Kevo Wesley, Micah DeBose, Ted Gregoire
Center: Lyndon Cooper, Gunnar Givens or Keegan Wechsler
Strong Guard: Cade McConnell, Mitchell Smith
Strong Tackle: Orion Irving, Beau Johnson
DEFENSE
EDGE: Brian Allen, Edwin Kolenge, Hayden Bray
Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann, Mike Diatta or Talan Carter
Defensive Tackle: Glenn Seabrooks III, Jaylon Stone, Aaron Bryant
Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish
Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Josiah Broxton
Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard or Jamison Curtis
STAR: Carson Lawrence or Mason Lewis, Jailen Ruth
Cornerback: Martel Hight, Jaylin Lackey, Bishop Starling
Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Jaylin Davies
Safety: Ricardo Jones, Dontae Carter, Davin Chandler
Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton
Austin Peay Governors Depth Chart
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy