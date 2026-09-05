Austin Peay at Vanderbilt Football: Game Central Rundown, Analysis

NASHVILLE — A new era of Vanderbilt football is finally here.

Star quarterback Diego Pavia led the Commodores to a program-record 10-win season in 2025, but Pavia is no longer walking through that door. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has been front and forward in regard to the idea that his program shouldn't be defined by one person's contributions. Lea believes that Vanderbilt can win without Pavia, and Saturday is the program's first chance to do it.

Vanderbilt is starting veteran quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, but five-star freshman Jared Curtis will also take snaps on Saturday--signaling that Vanderbilt's quarterback competition is ongoing. Lea says not to expect either quarterback to be Pavia in 2026, but the question is whether Vanderbilt will have capable enough quarterback play to open its competitive window back up this season.

Clark Lea and company clearly built this Vanderbilt roster with an eye on 2027 and 2028, but they've made no indications that they consider 2026 a retooling year.



“These guys are really hungry."



Column @VandyOnSI: https://t.co/P3847EoH58 — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) August 31, 2026

Lea's first in-game look at his quarterback situation and team as a whole will come Saturday as Vanderbilt opens against in-state foe Austin Peay, whose head coach Jeff Faris has been outspoken that he'd like to face the Commodores more often.

Vanderbilt is a 28.5-point favorite to beat Austin Peay, but linebacker Nick Rinaldi set the tone for the week by saying that Vanderbilt has to approach Saturday's game like the national championship game and that Austin Peay is capable of beating the Commodores if it comes with its best.

Lea wasn't happy with Vanderbilt's Tuesday practice, but has liked Vanderbilt's intensity towards the end of the week as it approaches its opener. Now, it's time for Vanderbilt to prove itself in a sold-out season opener.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Scoring Updates From Austin Peay at Vanderbilt

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Austin Peay. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

The Latest Injury News From Austin Peay at Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

--Vanderbilt's most notable injury news came Thursday as Lea labeled starting tight end Cole Spence questionable. It's conceivable that Vanderbilt could opt for caution in regard to Spence's situation.

--Vanderbilt receivers Cole Adams and Ja'Cory Thomas have returned to practice after missing practices down the stretch of fall camp and are expected to play on Saturday.

--Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard had an injury "scare" this week in practice, but is expected to play on Saturday.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Austin Peay (1-0) vs. Vanderbilt (0-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network +

Series history: Vanderbilt leads 2-0

Last meeting: Vanderbilt and Austin Peay last met in 2015, when Vanderbilt picked up a 47-7 victory.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores are coming off of a 10-3 season that ended in a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Iowa.

Last Time Out, Stanford: Austin Peay opened the season with a 35-17 statement win over Gardner Webb.

Weather: Temperatures will still be in the mid-to-low 90s when Vanderbilt and Austin Peay kick off on Saturday night. Vanderbilt has allowed students to bring a water bottle into the student section because of the heat.

Things You Need to Know for Austin Peay at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt defensive lineman Simeon Boulware could see the first game action of his career on Saturday, and he will have his late brother Caleb in mind as he does so. More on a touching story from Joey Dwyer.

Caleb Boulware was an example to his family, friends, teammates, peers, and anyone who knew or met him. Now that he's gone, Vanderbilt defensive end Simeon Boulware learns from his life.



“He enjoyed life way more than I do."



More @VandyOnSI: https://t.co/92TnIxz7Sn pic.twitter.com/6yJNCZZiwb — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) August 31, 2026

It's Salute to Service night at FirstBank Stadium, where Gabe Fisher, Max Fisher and Elijah Rooney will take a break from their taxing ROTC duties to think about loved ones who have served and play the game they love.

Vanderbilt's Salute to Service promotion means something to Gabe Fisher--an ROTC member that has intentions of serving after graduation and has numerous relatives that have served.



Feature @VandyOnSI: https://t.co/MgzC2CIQVu pic.twitter.com/rYjFqtYgSn — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) September 4, 2026

Austin Peay isn't backing down from Vanderbilt despite Vanderbilt's stature as an SEC program. More from Graham Baakko on Jeff Faris' mindset.

Vanderbilt has lost to non-power five opponents multiple times in the Lea tenure. Lea reflected on his first loss as Vanderbilt's head coach, a stunning defeat to East Tennessee State University in an exclusive interview with Vandy on SI this summer.

2026 looks like a foundational year for Vanderbilt football, but Lea vehemently disagrees with that characterization. He believes Vanderbilt can compete for a College Football Playoff berth and more in 2026. But, is he being realistic?

Vanderbilt Commodores Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Blaze Berlowitz, Jared Curtis

RB: Sedrick Alexander, MK Young

X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Ja'Cory Thomas, Joseph McVay

Y Receiver: Brycen Coleman, Cole Adams, Claibourne Richards

Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Kayleb Barnett

Tight End: Cole Spence, Maurice Veney or Gabe Fisher

Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor

Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, CJ Williams

Quick Guard: Kevo Wesley, Micah DeBose, Ted Gregoire

Center: Lyndon Cooper, Gunnar Givens or Keegan Wechsler

Strong Guard: Cade McConnell, Mitchell Smith

Strong Tackle: Orion Irving, Beau Johnson

DEFENSE

EDGE: Brian Allen, Edwin Kolenge, Hayden Bray

Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann, Mike Diatta or Talan Carter

Defensive Tackle: Glenn Seabrooks III, Jaylon Stone, Aaron Bryant

Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish

Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Josiah Broxton

Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard or Jamison Curtis

STAR: Carson Lawrence or Mason Lewis, Jailen Ruth

Cornerback: Martel Hight, Jaylin Lackey, Bishop Starling

Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Jaylin Davies

Safety: Ricardo Jones, Dontae Carter, Davin Chandler

Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton

Austin Peay Governors Depth Chart

Austin Peay depth chart against Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/PrWTOXodqJ — Vandy Sixty Two (62) (@vandy_62) September 1, 2026

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