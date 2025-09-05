Breaking Down Virginia Tech with Tech Sideline's David Cunningham
Nashville---Vanderbilt football travels to Blacksburg on Friday as it looks to pick up a win as underdogs against the Hokies.
As Vanderbilt prepares for the matchup, Vandy on SI caught up with Tech Sideline's David Cunningham for a scouting report on the Hokies and how the matchup could play out for Vanderbilt.
Here's Cunningham's breakdown of Vanderbilt's Saturday matchup and opponent.
How is Virginia Tech different than it was a year ago when it played Vanderbilt?
The Hokies are different in nearly every way.
Head coach Brent Pry and quarterback Kyron Drones are really the only headliners back from last year's team that faced the Commodores in Nashville. There are a few returners back at tight end, defensive tackle, linebacker and on special teams, but Tech has new faces everywhere else. On top of that, there are two new coordinators in OC Philip Montgomery and DC Sam Siefkes.
That led to a lot of unknown heading into the opener against South Carolina, for both the media and the Gamecocks.
Kyron Drones said this summer that this was a revenge game for VT. Have you seen that become a theme?
A little bit. I think it would've manifested itself more if Vanderbilt was the season-opening game instead of in Week 2.
However, the returning players — guys like Drones, defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam and linebacker Jaden Keller — have made it known that they weren't happy with how last season started against the Commodores. They came out of the gates slow in that contest and had just 86 total yards of offense at halftime before slowly righting the ship. Yet, they still led 27-20 with 4:15 left in regulation... before Diego Pavia took over.
Bottom line: I'm not sure what more motivation the Hokies need than staring an 0-2 start in the face while playing at home against the team that embarrassed them last year.
What’s a matchup that Vanderbilt may be able to take advantage of?
Virginia Tech's cornerbacks have yet to be tested and are mostly unproven.
Isaiah Brown-Murray and Caleb Brown transferred in from East Carolina and Hawaii, respectively, and bring experience, but everyone else in that room is young, and South Carolina didn't throw their way last week. (The Gamecocks targeted Brown three times, though, and he yielded three receptions for 98 yards, including the 64-yard score to Nyck Harbor.) Dante Lovett, Thomas Williams and Krystian Williams — a junior and two redshirt sophomores — are also in the rotation but have limited experience.
Pavia was an efficient 12-for-16 for 190 yards and two touchdowns last year, and that was against the Hokies' experienced corners in Dorian Strong (Buffalo Bills) and Mansoor Delane (LSU). If the Commodores are looking for an edge somewhere, it might be on the outside, particularly if those defensive backs have their eyes in the backfield at the running game.
What VT newcomers should Vanderbilt fans know about?
There are newcomers everywhere. Offensively, keep an eye on wide receiver Donavon Greene (Wake Forest) and running back Marcellous Hawkins (D-II Central Missouri State). They're starters who joined the program this offseason and had solid first games. Running back Terion Stewart (Bowling Green) could also be a difference-maker but has been banged up since arriving in Blacksburg, though Pry sounds hopeful he'll play against Vanderbilt.
On the defensive side of the ball, pick your poison. Ben Bell (Texas State), Kody Huisman (North Dakota State), James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) and Elhadj Fall (Georgia Southern) added immense depth to the defensive line, the strength of this football team. Michael Short (North Carolina) has been a welcome addition at linebacker, and Tech revamped the safety room with guys like Tyson Flowers (Rice) and Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston).
That's a lot of names, particularly defensively, but this is why the Hokies are different in nearly every way from last season. The defensive line is what I'll be watching. That group created havoc last week against LaNorris Sellers, sacking him four times and limiting him to 25 rushing yards, all while rolling 12 players deep.
Have a prediction?
I flipped back and forth ahead of this game. I've correctly picked the last 13 Tech games, but this is the first one in a while that left me puzzled.
It's a toss-up, but I think Virginia Tech guts it out. I was impressed with Siefkes' defense against the Gamecocks, and though the offense was hit-or-miss, it moved the ball OK. This is also a much better-conditioned team than last year (another offseason change). My gut feel is that the Hokies have a good approach and right the ship after being befuddled by the Commodores last year. I expect a four-quarter fist-fight that Tech ekes out.
Prediction: Virginia Tech 27, Vanderbilt 20