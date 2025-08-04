Vanderbilt Commodores

Brock Taylor Named to Preseason Watch List

Taylor made 85 percent of his field goals during the 2024-2025 season.

Nov 2, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores place kicker Brock Taylor (88) attempts an extra point from the hold of punter Jesse Mirco (29) during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Another Vanderbilt football player has been named to a preseason watch list.

Commodores kicker Brock Taylor was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List ahead of the 2025-2026 season. The award goes to the best kicker in college football at the end of each season and Taylor is one of 30 kickers named to the preseason list.

Taylor is coming off his first season of his collegiate career, though it was his sophomore season. He did not see game action during his freshman season, but did earn SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

In his first season kicking in the SEC, Taylor converted on 18 of his 21 field goal attempts, including a season-long field goal of 57 yards against Missouri. His kick was the longest field goal in the history of Vanderbilt football and was the longest field in the SEC since 2020.

Taylor’s 93 points he was responsible for last season was the second-most in school history. In just his first season alone, he set a program record for the most field made of 50 yards or longer with five. 

This is not the first time Taylor has received recognition for his kicking skills. Last season, he was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist for his performance before the award was given to Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares.

Taylor also earned All-SEC third team, SEC All-Freshman team and was recognized by The Athletic on its list of All-Freshman team last season. 

Taylor, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, made 39 of his 40 extra point opportunities and recorded a touchdown on 25 of his 44 kickoffs. 

As a recruit, the former Knoxville Catholic kicker was a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 Sports. Taylor was the No. 32 prospect from the state of Tennessee for the class of 2023 and was rated as the No. 5 kicker in his class by 247Sports.

Here is the full list of the preseason Lou Groza Watch List.

Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List

Alex McPherson - Auburn

Blake Craig - Missouri

Brock Taylor - Vanderbilt

Caden Chittenden - USC

Chris Freeman - UCONN

Clune Van Andel - Arkansas State

Collin Rogers - SMU

Damian Ramos - LSU

Dom Dzioban - Miami Ohio

Dominic Zvada - Michigan

Drew Stevens - Iowa

Dylan Lynch - Fresno State

Gabe Panikowski - Oklahoma State

Jesús Gómez - Eastern Michigan

John Love - Virginia Tech

Jonah Delange - UAB

Kyle Konrardy - Iowa State

Laith Marjan - South Alabama

Lucas Carneiro - Ole Miss

Mason Shipley - Texas State

Mateen Bhaghani - UCLA

Max Gilbert - Tennessee

Nathanial Vakos - Wisconsin

Nolan Hauser - Clemson

Peyton Woodring - Georgia 

Randy Bond - Texas A&M

Tate Sandell - Oklahoma

Trey Smack - Florida

Uptown Bellefant - Texas Tech

Will Ferris - BYU

