Brock Taylor Wins Weekly Award: The Anchor
Another Vanderbilt football athlete is getting recognition for Saturday’s game against Utah State, per a release.
Vanderbilt kick Brock Taylor was honored Monday afternoon as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. It is the third time Taylor has won the weekly award.
In Saturday’s win over the Aggies, Taylor converted on both of his field goal attempts and all six of his extra point attempts. His 12 points he contributed to the scoreboard was one shy of his career-high and the fifth time he was responsible for at least 10 points in a game.
Taylor’s 46-yard field goal to go into halftime was perhaps his most important kick of the season thus far. Taylor extended Vanderbilt’s lead to two possessions after Utah State kept it close throughout the first half. In the second half, Vanderbilt did not look back.
Both the offense and defense backed up the special teams unit in the third quarter, blowing open the game with a 48-21 lead to move themselves to 5-0 on the season heading into Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend.
It was the fourth week in a row Vanderbilt has had at least one player named to a weekly honor. In addition to Taylor’s special teams award, Commodore quarterback Diego Pavia also received weekly honors for his performance against Utah State. Pavia got the Manning Award Star of the Week and the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 honor.
Vanderbilt women’s golfer Elizabeth Rudisill was named SEC co-freshman of the week with her performance at the Mason Rudolph Championship in the Commodores’ most recent event title.
Rudisill scored 4-under 209 for the event, including her 5-under performance in the final round that set up Vanderbilt for a final day comeback over Mississippi State to take the event championship. Rudisill was the only player in the field to score multiple eagles throughout the event.
Next up on the Vanderbilt women’s golf schedule is the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, which begins Oct. 3 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
