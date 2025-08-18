Clark Lea Feels He Has His Best Roster Since Coming to Vanderbilt. Here’s Why
Since becoming the head coach of Vanderbilt before the 2021-2022 season, Clark Lea has had plenty of ups and downs.
Entering his fifth year in Nashville, Lea and the Commodores are coming off their best season since he came to town with a 7-6 record and a Birmingham Bowl victory, the first time since 2013 Vanderbilt finished above .500 and won a bowl game in the same season.
Now the focus on how to take the next step in a SEC that is full of talented rosters and championship hopefuls. In order to take that next step, one of the first things a coach has to have is a good roster. But according to Lea, that is not a problem. In fact, he feels strongly about his team this fall.
“It’s the best that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Lea said. “In terms of depth, part of that is developmental, part of that is strategic portal additions. Going into year five, you should have the best roster you’ve had, but it’s good to feel like we’ve got a good team.”
When a coach feels like he has the best team he has, that is music to a fan’s ears. Vanderbilt was able to retain its biggest pieces of its roster with the return of quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers on the offensive side of the ball. The connection between the two proved to be one of the most effective quarterback-tight end connections in the SEC last season.
But that’s just the start of the roster. Defensively, Vanderbilt was able to keep Martel Hight - who will also be taking snaps as receiver in addition to cornerback. The Commodores also bring back linebackers Bryan Longwell and Langston Patterson and safety Randon Fontenette.
Vanderbilt also brought in depth pieces through the transfer portal with the addition of defensive lineman Jaylon Stone and Mason Nelson and EDGE rusher Keanu Koht from Alabama.
“In our league that’ll get you to the game. We got to find ways to win. That’ll be a challenge, but we like our team,” Lea said.
Vanderbilt’s improvement up front, especially on the defense, shows the identity Lea wants his team to have. Getting better at the line of scrimmage means that Lea is wanting his team to win in the trenches and beat its opponents through its physicality up front.
With an identity figured out, Lea feels that everything Vanderbilt wants to accomplish this fall is right in front of them.
“With where we are with the skill we have and our physical identity up front, we have what it takes for us to reach for the things we want to reach for, so I’m excited about that,” Lea said.