Clark Lea feels Vanderbilt's health will be at its best on the first day of fall camp I The Anchor

Clark Lea says Vanderbilt football will be at its healthiest on the first day of fall camp.
Beyond that point, you’ll likely see a growing group of Vanderbilt players off to the side on the bike and stretching with bands. But, right now Lea is encouraged by where Vanderbilt is health wise.
“Should be,” Lea told Vandy on SI when asked if there’s a sense of optimism regarding health within his program. “There’s some soft tissue stuff that’s popped up here this summer that we need to take care of before we feel like we’re fully ready for fall camp, but on the whole this is year two in our systems for training. The team is bigger, faster, stronger. There’s a better sense of endurance.”
Lea’s believes his program has benefited greatly from the practices that strength coach Robert Steiner has put into place, but that will be tested as his group looks to endure a full fall of work.
