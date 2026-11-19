NASHVILLE — Something a bit unexpected showed up on Vanderbilt football’s injury report Wednesday night when Vanderbilt’s top EDGE Miles Capers appeared on the first injury report of the week.

Capers was listed as “probable” with an injury and has been practicing with no contact, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said in his second press conference of the week.

Thursday, Lea went into detail about what Capers has been dealing with this week.

“He’s doing okay, he’s dealing with stingers. So anytime you’re dealing with stingers, obviously we’re going to be extra precautious about how we reintroduce him. He’s played enough football. He’s ready, he’s been out here in non-contact,” Lea said. “We just want to make sure that it’s settled before we put him out there.”

By the sound of it, Capers is on the right track toward playing Saturday and it seems like he will be ready to go by kickoff Saturday morning.

Vanderbilt cannot afford to lose anymore help at the EDGE position, especially with Capers being the leader in the position room. A week ago, Lea announced EDGE Edwin Kolenge had an injured tendon in his pec that required surgery and ended his season.

Another status update that Lea told the media Thursday was on his five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis. Curtis did not appear on the injury report Wednesday night and is expected to play barring anything unforeseen happening.

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However, Curtis appeared to get a little banged up during the Alabama game Saturday before he ultimately finished the game. Going into this weekend’s game at Florida, Curtis is good to go and has practiced the whole week.

“I think as you would expect a quarterback in our league, he’s banged up but he’s fine. He’s going to be ready to go Saturday. Another chance, another learning experience and I know he’s going to be in the right mindset to lead us to victory, too,” Lea said.

Despite not having his best performance against the Crimson Tide Saturday, Curtis did not throw an interception. This weekend, he is hoping to avoid throwing an interception for the third week in a row.

Vanderbilt has its back against the wall. With a 4-6 record, the Commodores must beat No. 24 Florida and No. 9 Tennessee to reach bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season. It will not be easy and the urgency has to be at a season high.

But if Curtis is able to show more development and continue to avoid the big mistake this weekend in Gainesville, maybe he could lead his team to a second road win.

“He’s a tough person, a tough human, a tough competitor and I admire the way he’s been challenged and just continues to respond both physically and in the emotional test of being a freshman starter in the SEC.”

Vanderbilt and Florida are scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

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