Important Vanderbilt Football Pass Rusher Out for Season

NASHVILLE — The surprise that appeared on the injury report for Vanderbilt football Wednesday night took a bad turn Thursday.

Vanderbilt EDGE rusher Edwin Kolenge was listed as out on the first injury report of the week for this weekend’s game against Alabama. Thursday, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea told the media that Kolenge is out for the season due to surgery that will repair a tendon in his pec.

“It happened in the game. We weren’t sure about the severity, so we had to wait for the MRI obviously. When I was with you guys on Monday, I thought he was going to be okay. We got the MRI later, unfortunately he’s going to be shut down,” Lea said.

Kolenge was one of the most valuable pieces for Vanderbilt’s defensive line this season. Kolenge played in all nine games for the Commodores and had 20 total tackles. His three sacks this season tied CJ Heard for third on the team, behind defensive tackle Issa Outtara and linebacker Nick Rinaldi.

Kolenge transferred to Vanderbilt from Boston College in the offseason. The winning culture he saw Lea create drew him to come to Nashville, where he has found his new home.

With the work he has put in and the production he has had on the field this season, Kolenge worked his way up the depth chart to a starter in the EDGE room, next to Miles Capers.

“Oppoertunity for me to say I appreciate Edwin. Here’s an example of a guy that comes here for one year, is a total embodiment of our program. He’s tough, he cares about his teammates, plays really hard. He’s had a positive impact here and we want Vanderbilt to be his football home,” Lea said.

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With Kolenge now out, who does Vanderbilt look to fill his spot? Brian Allen Jr., the Iowa transfer initially began the season as the second starter in the position room with Capers before Kolenge eventually overtook Allen Jr.

Allen Jr. has also dealt with an ankle injury that kept him out for a game, but he has since recovered from the injury and returned in the win over Mississippi State. With the rest of the room left to fill Kolenge’s spot, Lea feels it is a perfect opportunity for Allen Jr. to show what he can do.

What is for certain is that his role will expand over this final stretch of the regular season.

“He’s a guy that can swing both sides. Obviously, we got some other guys that will be ready to go, too. But Brian coming back has been big. With Edwin down, his presence becomes even bigger,” Lea said on what responsibility Allen Jr. now has. “Fortunately, he’s had a good week. No setbacks for him. Would like to see his snap total increase as we go.”

Allen Jr. and the rest of the defensive line have a tall task this week against a potent Alabama offense Saturday. The Commodores have always had the “next man up” mentality and that will not change this week.

Getting after the quarterback will be critical this weekend, which gives Allen Jr. and the rest of the room a huge chance to make a statement.

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