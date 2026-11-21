GAINESVILLE, FL—Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis appears to be in position to start for Vanderbilt against Tennessee following his injury late in Vanderbilt’s Saturday loss to Florida.

“He aggravated an injury that’s been lingering on that play,” Lea said while prefacing that he’ll have a better update when he takes the podium on Monday. “I don’t expect him to be out for an extended period of time.”

Lea said postgame that he anticipates Curtis will return to practice shortly and doesn't have an indication thathe won't play in Vanderbilt's season finale against Tennessee.

Curtis left the game Saturday after falling hard on a play in which he fumbled. Curtis got up and didn’t move his left wrist while being escorted to the tent by medical personnel. He left the tent quickly, put his helmet on and returned to the game. But, Curtis was clearly guarding his left wrist when he finished the game–even going as far as to keep it out of the line of fire when he had the ball in hand.

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Prior to Curtis’ injury, he put on his best performance of the season and set the program record for most passing yards in a season by a freshman quarterback.

In Curtis, Vanderbilt has the first five-star recruit in program history and believes it has the quarterback of the future. He flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt on National Signing Day and beat out veteran Blaze Berlowitz in an open quarterback competition. Curtis has held the starting job since Vanderbilt’s second game of the season against Delaware.

Curtis has been banged up at times this season and missed Vanderbilt’s road loss to Georgia due to injury. He returned a week later and hasn’t missed a game since.

“It’s a tough position and a tough league and he's a tough kid,” Lea said Thursday while addressing the big hit Curtis took a week ago against Alabama. “I think any quarterback in this league is going to be banged up this time of the year. We have one that doesn't back down and so again, I got a ton of respect for him.”

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