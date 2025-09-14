Column: This Vanderbilt Team Isn't Like The Rest
COLUMBIA, S.C.—Maybe the curse is real, but it has nothing on this Vanderbilt football team.
Seemingly every Vanderbilt football team has succumbed to the hovering cloud and twisted magic that often becomes the story in this series. It’s almost been a rule of life for those that live and breathe this Vanderbilt football that something is bound to go wrong when it faces South Carolina. No matter how good Vanderbilt is, no matter how bad South Carolina is and no matter where the game is played, this Vanderbilt program hasn’t been able to get over the hump.
It had lost 16 in a row before Saturday night. It hadn’t won since 2008. It trailed 30-4 in the all-time series. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea was 0-4 in the matchup as a head coach and 0-3 as a player. The history surrounding this series was enough to believe that something had to go terribly wrong for this Vanderbilt team.
This Vanderbilt team isn’t like any other, though.
“This one is about our team,” Lea said. “It's about the belief we have and we're going to celebrate it.”
Instead of letting Saturday night’s events demoralize it and leave it shaking its head wondering how it got away, this Vanderbilt team came in and took care of its business. It took down South Carolina 31-7. It only turned it over once and forced four. It ended its night Swag Surfin in the visitors’ locker room of Williams-Brice Stadium.
The program that has always been the cursed pushover of this series was the aggressor that made its own breaks on Saturday night. Perhaps a supposed curse like this one could’ve worn down a weaker Vanderbilt team, but this one found a way.
When it accumulated a seemingly insurmountable amount of yards in penalties on third and one, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia found star tight end Eli Stowers for a 24 yard gain before a roughing the passer penalty gave Vanderbilt another 14 yards. That type of play hasn’t happened for this Vanderbilt program and got Vanderbilt out of a situation that it’s seldom gotten out of over the years.
Perhaps the ‘here we go again’ moment would’ve come for teams of Vanderbilt’s past as Pavia followed up that completion with an uncharacteristically careless interception around the goal line. That mindset doesn't appear to have any power over this Vanderbilt team anymore, though.
Vanderbilt’s defense got the ball right back after that and got a stop as to say ‘we’re here.’
“We got trust in each other,” Vanderbilt EDGE rusher Miles Capers said. “We’re not gonna let each other down. We just played complimentary football, got up. We got their back.”
That statement appears to embody the larger theme of the night for this Vanderbilt football team. It’s here and it’s not going anywhere. Perhaps a neutral observer wouldn’t take anything from its win over Charleston Southern. If anyone wanted to, they could’ve written its win over Virginia Tech off as a product of the Hokies’ dysfunction. That same group will look to dismiss what Vanderbilt did as a result of star South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ second-half absence.
At this point, that’s either plenty of inconsequential coincidences lining up, or this Vanderbilt team is for real–don’t let anyone fool you, that’s the reality here–and has a chance to do the things that this program has set out to do.
Fool everyone once, shame on you. Fool them twice and it’s well played. You can’t fake your way into being 3-0 with two power-five road wins in front of sellout crowds. You can’t fake your way into three borderline dominant wins.
If anyone believes that Vanderbilt has done that after Saturday night, they’ll be in the minority. This Vanderbilt team should–and likely will–be included in the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday afternoon. It will be a contender to host College Gameday in the future. It has an opportunity to go into its matchup with Alabama with a 5-0 record and higher stock than the Crimson Tide.
“This is the new Vandy, man,” Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander said after Vanderbilt’s first win. “I can’t really say what’s for the future, but I know I’ve got a lot of dogs ready to play for the rest of the season. We’re trying to get to a national championship.”
Despite what its past would tell you, anything is possible for this Vanderbilt program this season. Yes, seriously. Who knows how it all ends, but if it is what it appears to be then buckle up and get ready for the ride of a Vanderbilt football lifetime.
Perhaps Saturday night was an indication that this team can provide that.
“Don't steep on us,” Capers said. “We’re coming for everybody right now. So just get ready.”