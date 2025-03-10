Vanderbilt Commodores

Commodores in the NFL: Former Vanderbilt Players by Team, Position

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI continually updates its NFL Database, including current NFL rosters, by team and position  

Christopher Walsh, Joe Gaither

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) picks up a fumble and is tackled by Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) in the second half at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
How many former Vanderbilt football players are in the NFL? The number changes on a regular basis, and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI regularly updates its Commodores in the NFL Database to provide the latest on who is listed on NFL rosters, by team and by position.

There is one one time of the year, though, when there's an official answer to that question. Only on opening weekend, when the rosters are locked for Week 1, does the NFL do an official breakdown of the active players (practice squads and players on injury lists do not count toward the active roster).

Vanderbilt Commodores on NFL Rosters

1. Oren Burks, Philadelphia Eagles, Linebacker
2. Adam Butler, Las Vegas Raiders, Defensive Tackle
3. Zach Cunningham, Denver Broncos, Linebacker
4. Allan George, Washington Commanders, Cornerback
5. Matthew Hayball, New Orleans Saints, Punter
6. Jaylen Mahoney, San Francisco 49ers, Safety
7. Jordan Matthews, Carolina Panthers, Tight End
8. Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts, Defensive End
9. Anfernee Orji, New Orleans Saints , Linebacker
10. Trent Sherfield Sr., Minnesota Vikings, Wide Receiver
11. Justin Skule, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Offensive Tackle

Vanderbilt Commodores on NFL Rosters by Team

Carolina Panthers
Jordan Matthews, Tight End

Denver Broncos
Zach Cunningham, Linebacker

Indianapolis Colts
Dayo Odeyingbo, Defensive End

Las Vegas Raiders
Adam Butler, Defensive Tackle

Minnesota Vikings
Trent Sherfield Sr., Wide Receiver

New Orleans Saints
Matthew Hayball, Punter
Anfernee Orji,  Linebacker

Philadelphia Eagles
Oren Burks,  Linebacker

San Francisco 49ers
Jaylen Mahoney, Safety

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Justin Skule, Offensive Tackle

Washington Commanders
Allan George, Cornerback

Vanderbilt Commodores on NFL Rosters by Position

Cornerback
Allan George, Washington Commanders

Defensive Linemen
Adam Butler, Las Vegas Raiders
Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts

Linebacker
Oren Burks, Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Cunningham, Denver Broncos
Anfernee Orji, New Orleans Saints

Offensive Tackle
Justin Skule,Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Punter
Matthew Hayball, New Orleans Saints

Safety
Jaylen Mahoney, San Francisco 49ers

Tight End
Jordan Matthews, Carolina Panthers

Wide Receiver
Trent Sherfield Sr., Minnesota Vikings

Last updated: March 10, 2025

Christopher Walsh
Joe Gaither
