Commodores in the NFL: Former Vanderbilt Players by Team, Position
How many former Vanderbilt football players are in the NFL? The number changes on a regular basis, and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI regularly updates its Commodores in the NFL Database to provide the latest on who is listed on NFL rosters, by team and by position.
There is one one time of the year, though, when there's an official answer to that question. Only on opening weekend, when the rosters are locked for Week 1, does the NFL do an official breakdown of the active players (practice squads and players on injury lists do not count toward the active roster).
Vanderbilt Commodores on NFL Rosters
1. Oren Burks, Philadelphia Eagles, Linebacker
2. Adam Butler, Las Vegas Raiders, Defensive Tackle
3. Zach Cunningham, Denver Broncos, Linebacker
4. Allan George, Washington Commanders, Cornerback
5. Matthew Hayball, New Orleans Saints, Punter
6. Jaylen Mahoney, San Francisco 49ers, Safety
7. Jordan Matthews, Carolina Panthers, Tight End
8. Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts, Defensive End
9. Anfernee Orji, New Orleans Saints , Linebacker
10. Trent Sherfield Sr., Minnesota Vikings, Wide Receiver
11. Justin Skule, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Offensive Tackle
Vanderbilt Commodores on NFL Rosters by Team
Carolina Panthers
Jordan Matthews, Tight End
Denver Broncos
Zach Cunningham, Linebacker
Indianapolis Colts
Dayo Odeyingbo, Defensive End
Las Vegas Raiders
Adam Butler, Defensive Tackle
Minnesota Vikings
Trent Sherfield Sr., Wide Receiver
New Orleans Saints
Matthew Hayball, Punter
Anfernee Orji, Linebacker
Philadelphia Eagles
Oren Burks, Linebacker
San Francisco 49ers
Jaylen Mahoney, Safety
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Justin Skule, Offensive Tackle
Washington Commanders
Allan George, Cornerback
Vanderbilt Commodores on NFL Rosters by Position
Cornerback
Allan George, Washington Commanders
Defensive Linemen
Adam Butler, Las Vegas Raiders
Dayo Odeyingbo, Indianapolis Colts
Linebacker
Oren Burks, Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Cunningham, Denver Broncos
Anfernee Orji, New Orleans Saints
Offensive Tackle
Justin Skule,Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Punter
Matthew Hayball, New Orleans Saints
Safety
Jaylen Mahoney, San Francisco 49ers
Tight End
Jordan Matthews, Carolina Panthers
Wide Receiver
Trent Sherfield Sr., Minnesota Vikings
Last updated: March 10, 2025