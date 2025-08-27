Contextualizing Vanderbilt Football's Update to The Star Walk
Nashville—Vanderbilt is taking a different approach to its Star Walk in 2025 and is hoping it results in an increase in FirstBank Stadium’s fan experience.
“Even our traditions dare to grow,” Vanderbilt said in a Thursday release. “One of the most memorable parts of any game day, the Star Walk takes on a new look and feel this season.”
In a Thursday announcement, Vanderbilt said that the Star Walk–which allows fans to see its players enter the stadium–will be moved to 2.5 hours ahead of kickoff rather than an hour before the game like it had been in the past. Vandy on SI has learned that the change will mean that players will take the walk in sweatsuits or other team-issued clothing rather than their full uniforms, but that all of Vanderbilt’s players are expected to take the walk.
The past iteration of the Star Walk didn’t include a number of players that were already out on the field warming up, particularly specialists and other starters that had on-field routines that started before the walk. Now, it appears as if all of Vanderbilt’s prominent faces will be present.
There’s also a sense of optimism within those around Vanderbilt’s program that its players will be more visible to fans prior to the game than they’ve been in the past as a result of their new route. Vanderbilt’s players will now walk down Natchez Trace–right alongside Vanderbilt’s primary tailgating area–before taking a right on Jess Nealy Drive and entering FirstBank Stadium.
Vandy on SI has learned that fans will be allowed to line up on both sides of Natchez Trace prior to the walk and that there’s a sense of optimism that the extended length of the walk will allow for less congestion and more accessibility to Vanderbilt’s players.
Vanderbilt also announced in its release that it will be expanding its concessions options, will be tweaking its entry procedures, is offering add-on experiences–such as videoboard messages, sideline access and entering the field with Vanderbilt’s players–as well as significant updates to its south end zone. Vanderbilt’s south end zone will now include a team store and six new “premium” seating areas.
“Vanderbilt opens the 2025 football season against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Aug. 30,” Vanderbilt said on Thursday–nine days ahead of its home opener, “Fans visiting FirstBank Stadium for the home opener will see, feel and even taste Vanderbilt Athletics’ ongoing commitment to turning game days into lasting memories.”