Why Charleston Southern Coach Gabe Giardina is Treating Vanderbilt Matchup Like Hoosiers' Movie Scene
Perhaps Charleston Southern head coach Gabe Giardina wouldn’t go as far as to call himself a movie buff, but he’s certainly got opinions on a few of them.
Giardina says he’s a “sucker” for Shawshank Redemption. He says Warner Bros.’ 2000 film Pay it Forward is “highly underrated” and that those who haven’t watched it should. He loves Fireproof and Courageous, which were produced by his friends from church–the Kendrick Brothers. He says every father and son should see their movie The Forge.
If he could choose one movie for his team to see ahead of its opener against Vanderbilt on Aug. 30 it would be an easy choice, though.
As an FCS football coach, Giardina thinks his team would benefit from sitting down for a few moments and watching Hoosiers and one of its scenes in particular. Giardina loves when Hickory coach Norman Dale walks his team onto the floor the night before their game at Butler Field House, measures the hoop and says “10 feet” as he mentions that the measurements of the court in that prestigious gym are the same as their small one back home.
“My point is that it’s going to be a great environment, we’re excited to play against such a great opponent,” Giardina told Vandy on SI, “But, I expect our team not to logo stare and to be in awe over it because at that point we’re surrendering points over things that we can control.”
Giardina knows that his team–which finished 1-11 in 2024–will enter FirstBank Stadium for its season opener against Vanderbilt as heavy underdogs and that he can't control that. He likely knows that it will have to do nearly everything right in order to find a way to win, though.
The Charleston Southern head coach doesn’t want his group to walk in believing that the result is a foregone conclusion, though. Giardina says that what happened within his program a season ago wasn’t good enough and that “it’ll look different” in 2025–although he doesn’t yet want to “tip his hand” as to how yet–he wants that to be clear as his team takes the field regardless of the result.
“We just need to play our game,” Giardina said. “Number one, we have to love each other. Number two, we have to play with relentless effort. We have to also play with physical brutality. We got to knock some people back and then we got to love the team. I tell our players ‘those are the four things that we have to see. The scoreboard will take care of itself if we do all that.”
Giardina is a process-driven leader, but appears to be a football guy at heart. He says he’d rather win a game 10-7 than a game that ends up as a shootout. He often mentions the impact of effective special teams.
The Charleston Southern coach didn’t graduate from the place where he currently holds the head coaching role, but he says he got his “coaching degree” from there despite not taking any tangible classes.
On the first day of Giardina’s tenure as Charleston Southern’s head coach three years ago, he learned that he’d be playing against Clemson, Florida State and Vanderbilt in his first couple years at the helm. What he’s learned from those games and the rest of the times his team has taken the field is that in this sport you don’t win many games that you don’t have any buisness winning.
Now it’s his team’s time to prove that it can do that against a team that has a similar mentality.
“We’ve just talked a lot about giving ourselves the right to win this camp,” Giardina said. “To be honest with you, Vandy is probably one of the teams that does that better than anybody. They had seven turnovers last year, the least penalized team in the SEC, just very good at eliminating negative plays, obviously Diego is very hard to sack and Coach Lea has done a good job of building that program. For us, everything we want to do here, we want to be a family.”