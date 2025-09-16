Could Diego Pavia Play College Football in 2026? The Door May Be Open
NASHVILLE—Could Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia play college football in 2026?
Pavia was granted a sixth year of college eligibility in the winter after arguing that the existing NCAA rules surrounding junior college eligibility violates antitrust law and limited potential Name, Image and Likeness earnings. He was given a waiver for the 2025 season that allowed him to play a season that he previously would have been ineligible for.
On Tuesday Pavia’s attorney said that if the rules are not found to violate antitrust laws, he will look to add a stack a to challenge to the redshirt rule and ask for an injunction that would make Pavia eligible to play in 2026.
“Pavia's attorney is saying that unless the rules are not found to be subject to antitrust they're going to stack on a challenge to the redshirt rule and asking for an injunction so Pavia can play in 2026,” Sports law professor Sam C. Elrich said. “Had a feeling that would be the case given some of the briefing.”
Pavia’s lawyer’s arguments don’t necessarily indicate that Pavia will play in 2026, though.
“I will say: it does seem right now like the panel is very skeptical that the appeal is still a live controversy and isn't mooted by the NCAA conceding that Pavia will play for the rest of 2025,” Elrich said. “Seems like there's a decent chance this appeal brings us no real conclusions.”
Pavia is 10-6 in his 16 starts as Vanderbilt's quarterback. Last season, he led the Commodores to its first bowl game since the 2018 season and a win over No. 1 Alabama. Through three games this season, he's led Vanderbilt to a 3-0 start.
The Vanderbilt quarterback was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded quarterback in the country through two weeks. Pavia was given a 51.3 grade in Vanderbilt's win over South Carolina, but Vanderbilt appears to believe his performance has transcended that grade.
“He's been so efficient,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “He's a great player and anytime he takes a snap, I've got confidence that we're going to win it.”