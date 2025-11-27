Tim Beck Up For Award: The Anchor
The Vanderbilt coaching staff is getting national recognition this week.
Offensive coordinator Tim Beck has been nominated for the 2025 Broyles Award, which goes to the best assistant coach in college football. Over the course of the next two months, the nominees will be narrowed down to 15 semifinalists, five finalists and a winner.
Beck has overseen one of the most potent offenses in college football this season. According to ESPN’s FPI Index, Vanderbilt’s offense is ranked as the best offense in the country. Vanderbilt also ranks in the top 10 in the nation in passing efficiency, third down conversion percentage and completion percentage.
Vanderbilt is ninth in college football in points per game with 38.9 points per game. The Commodores are also in the top 20 in the country in total offense. Beck’s offense has led Vanderbilt into the College Football Playoff conversation.
The head of the offense is quarterback Diego Pavia, who is putting up a Heisman-like season. Pavia has 2,924, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Pavia has 661 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Finalists for the Heisman Trophy are announced Dec. 8, the Monday after conference championship games.
Did You Notice?
As Vanderbilt football heads to Knoxville to take on No. 19 Tennessee this weekend, there is a lot at stake. Vanderbilt is looking for its first ever 10 win season as it continues to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Vanderbilt and Tennessee are playing for the 120th time since the rivalry began in 1892.
This weekend is just the fifth time ever that both teams are meeting while ranked in the AP Top 25 and the first time since 1958.
