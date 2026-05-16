"Definitely a dream," How Myles Miller Went From JUCO to Vanderbilt Football

NASHVILLE—Northwest Mississippi Community College linebacker Myles Miller knew that Vanderbilt was the place for him as soon as he stepped off the plane in Nashville. All Vanderbilt’s coaching staff had to do from that point on was continue to embrace him.

That’s what they did, and they landed a commitment from Miller on Saturday morning as a result.

“I've been showing nothing but love,” Miller told Vandy on SI, “The place really appreciates me. The staff, the coaches, all of the above. Everyone has really shown that it is more than just football there it's of course the academics and mainly it’s the family.”

Miller says that Vanderbilt defensive line coach Seth Payne reached out to him to begin his recruiting process and convinced him to visit Vanderbilt quickly. Once Miller visited, he felt as if Vanderbilt was his home “immediately.”

In Miller, Vanderbilt’s staff is landing a talented junior college product, who recorded 7.5 sacks, 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two passes defended throughout the 2025 season. Miller did that as a true freshman and will join Vanderbilt in the fall of 2027.

When he does that, he’ll embody the characteristics that Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea looks for in underrecruited players. Miller believes he’s had no choice but to operate that way after taking the junior college route out of high school.

“JUCO has done nothing but, one, teach me to play with a chip on my shoulder,” Miller said, “And, two, that’s you’ve gotta go get it.”

Lea has built his Vanderbilt program on chip on the shoulder players and what he identifies as “misfits,” who have all been counted out or identified by other schools as deficient in some way. Lea and this Vanderbilt staff made a group of those types of players into winners in the 2025 season, when they finished with a program-best 10-3 record and were on the College Football Playoff bubble.

Vanderbilt had two strong pass rushers on that team in Khordae Sydnor and Miles Capers. Sydnor is off to the NFL while Capers is back on Vanderbilt’s campus for one more season. When it’s over, Miller will join that room and will be an example for others at his level.

“Going from JUCO to the SEC is definitely a dream,” Miller said. “It proves a lot of people wrong and it just shows you that there's talent truly at every level. At every level there’s talent.”

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