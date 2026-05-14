Vanderbilt Quarterback Jared Curtis to Appear in New Movie

Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis has only been on campus in Nashville for a few months, but he reportedly will briefly become a movie star in the near future.

Per a post on Twitter/X from Outkick’s Clay Travis, Curtis will appear in Nate Bargatze’s new movie, “The Breadwinner,” when it is released at the end of the month. The interesting part about it is that this movie appearance from Curtis is part of his NIL deal with Vanderbilt.

Travis goes on to say that Curtis will be wearing a Vanderbilt baseball hat and will be playing a customer that is car shopping.

The 18-year-old five-star freshman playing a role in a movie is not a headline Vanderbilt fans expected to see, but it makes more sense when remembering that Bargatze has been publicly known as a Vanderbilt fan his whole life.

Bargatze was born in Nashville in 1975 and got his career kickstarted through standup comedy. Growing up, Bargatze went to Vanderbilt football games and became a big Vanderbilt fan from his second cousin Ronnie Bargatze. Ronnie Bargatze was a coach and then color commentator for Vanderbilt through the 1970s and 1980s.

When ESPN’s “College Gameday” came to Vanderbilt this past college football season when the Commodores took on Missouri, Bargatze was the guest picker. At the time, Curtis was still choosing whether he wanted to stay committed to Georgia or flip his commitment to Vanderbilt.

On the show, Bargatze campaigned for Curtis to flip his commitment. Whether Curtis was influenced to flip by Bargatze or not, Curtis ultimately did flip his commitment and stayed in the city of Nashville. The commitment flip from Georgia to Vanderbilt sent shockwaves through the college football world and sent a message that the Commodores can still stay relevant in a post-Diego Pavia era.

Curtis played high school football at Nashville Christian academy, where he became the top quarterback recruit in his class. Curtis’ five-star plus rating also made him the highest rated recruit in Vanderbilt football history. He was also named the 2025 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.

Curtis is in the middle of a quarterback battle in his first spring at Vanderbilt. Head coach Clark Lea has not named a starter and signs do not point to one being named anytime soon. If Curtis ends up winning the starting job, fans will get their first look of him in game action Sep. 5 when the Commodores open their season against Austin Peay.

Fans will get to see Curtis in the movie when Bargatze’s film is released May 29.

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