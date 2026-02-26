Eli Stowers Believes Blocking is His Underrated Trait as NFL Prospect

INDIANAPOLIS — The speed and ability to make a play with the ball in his hands are what make Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers a special player. He may test out as one of the fastest tight ends in the draft class at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and raise his stock because of it.

That wasn’t what Stowers was most impressed about what he’s improved on since arriving at Vanderbilt, however.



A criticism that has long warranted acknowledgement with Stowers has been his run-blocking. At this point in his career, Stowers believes it’s something he’s taken massive leaps in.

“I've taken a lot of strides in my run blocking over the last two years,” Stowers said. “I think I've gotten a lot better, and I think I continue to get a lot better as well, not just in that aspect of my game, but in every aspect.”

Stowers’ confidence in his improved run-blocking ability shouldn’t be confused for arrogance, however. There’s still plenty of development for him to undergo as a blocker, but he has improved since becoming a Commodore.



This is something he’s very aware of. His blocking ability is still viewed as a weakness of his game and is arguably the biggest thing holding him back from being a higher-ranked prospect. If that were already more refined, his draft ceiling may be higher than it already is.

“That was the newest thing to me, newest technique, newest movement, coming from quarterback,” Stowers said. “That was something you never did as a quarterback. I think that's something that I've gotten a lot better, but I want to continue to try to learn and watch film and hone in on my technique.”

All at the same time, Stowers believes he has improved enough to deserve more credit in that department. That’s not to say that he still can’t improve, because he knows he can.



“I think that people don't give me enough credit for the strides I've already taken in my blocking game,” Stowers said. “I'm not saying I'm perfect. I'm not saying there's a (not) whole lot more I can continue to grow (in), but I think I'm a good blocker at this point.”

Stowers’ strengths lie almost completely in his athleticism, however. He’s got high-end speed and can make plenty of moves after the catch, if positioned well.



Most scouts view this as the best part of his game, with NFL.com ’s Lance Zurlein referring to Stowers as “an explosive quarterback convert with just three years at the tight end position.” His explosiveness will likely be what gets him drafted.

“I think my strengths are in my athleticism,” Stowers said. “Being a matchup problem, because I have a rare ability in terms of athleticism, and also size, to be able to create some mismatches, and then also being able to catch the ball.”

Stowers is slightly inexperienced at the position, but his transfer from quarterback to tight end has benefited him in several ways. He views defenses differently and can pick up on defensive cues like other tight ends can’t because he was once the guy throwing the football and not catching it.

“As a quarterback, you have to understand what everybody's doing on offense, what everybody's doing on defense, and I think that made the transition easier in terms of scheme,” Stowers said. “I didn't have to learn a whole other position, a whole new route tree, anything like that.”

It does make sense to knock Stowers down draft boards because he’s only started at the position for three years. He’s shown enough traits and production, however, to potentially prove otherwise.



That mixture of athleticism and intelligence that Stowers possesses is exactly why he could be one of the first tight ends off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. With a little more refinement as a blocker, Stowers has even more potential to be a contributor as a professional.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: