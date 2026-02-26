NFL Combine Odds: Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash?

The final whistle blew at Super Bowl 60 just a few short weeks ago, but the NFL doesn't rest. February 26 will mark the start of the 2026 NFL Combine, as hundreds of college athletes show off their skills in front of NFL scouts and coaches in the hope of having their name called in April's draft.

This year, FanDuel Sportsbook has released some odds for this year's combine that you can bet on in select states, including who will run the fastest 40-yard dash.

The 40-yard dash has become the pinnacle event of the combine throughout the years. While its usefulness to find star talent is always up for debate, it's always a fun watch. Let's take a look at the odds to run the fastest 40-yard time, both overall and by position.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

40-Yard Dash Odds

Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Overall)

Brenan Thompson -120

Chris Hilton Jr. +350

Barion Brown +50

Domani Jackson +1000

Zachariah Branch +1000

Aaron Anderson +1000

Davidson Igbinosun +1100

D'Angelo Ponds +1100

Malik Benson +2700

Lorenzo Styles Jr. +3500

Daylen Everette +3500

Desmond Reid +3500

Brandon Cisse +3500

Jalen Walthall +4500

Eric Rivers +4500

Zavion Thomas +4500

Avieon Terrrell +4500

Kevin COleman Jr. +6000

I was surprised to see such a big favorite to run the fastest 40-yard dash, but the betting market has complete faith in Mississippi State wide receiver, Brenen Thompson, to run the fastest 40 at -120 odds, an implied probability of 54.55%. Once I looked into why he was such a heavy favorite, it made complete sense.

Thompson was a sprinter in high school, and he ran a 10.18 in the 100-meter. By comparison, that's as fast as some Olympic sprinters ran during the heats of the 2024 Games. In fact, with that 100m time, he would've just barely missed out on making the 100m semi-finals if he repeated that time at the Olympics.

I'd be surprised if anyone is able to beat his time at the combine.

Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Running Backs)

Demond Claiborne +115

Jadarian Price +390

Jeremiyah Love +480

Noah Whittington +750

J'Mari Taylor +1400

Adam Randall +2500

Le'Veon Moss +2500

Robert Henry Jr. +4500

Emmett Johnson +4500

Roman Hemby +4500

Jam Miller +4500

Mike Washington Jr. +6000

Things are a lot closer when looking at just the running back position. There are five running backs with a realistic shot of finishing with the fastest 40-time: Demond Claiborne from Wake Forest, Jadarian Price from Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame, Noah Whittington from Oregon, and J'Mari Taylor from Virginia.

Claiborne is the favorite at +115, an implied probability of 46.51%.

Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Defensive Backs)

Domani Jackson +185

Davison Igbinosun +220

D'Angelo Ponds +220

Brandon Cisse +290

Daylen Everette +450

Avieon Terrell +850

Lorenzo Styles Jr. +1400

Charles Demmings +4500

There are plenty of contenders to run the fastest 40-yard dash amongst defensive backs. The players with a realistic shot of being the fastest are: Domani Jackson from Alabama, Davison Igbinosun from Ohio State, D'Angelo Ponds from Indiana, Brandon Cisse from South Carolina, Daylen Everette from Georgia, Avieon Terrell from Clemson, Lorenzo Styles Jr. from Ohio State, and Charles Demmings from Stephen F. Austin.

Jackson is the favorite at +185, an implied probability of 35.09%.

Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Tight Ends)

Jaren Kanak +100

Kenyon Sadiq +320

Eli Stowers +420

Oscar Delp +650

Khalil Dinkins +750

Dae'Quan Wright +1000

RJ Maryland +1100

John Michael Gyllenborg +1600

Eli Raridon +1600

Marlin Klein +2000

Jaren Kanak from Oklahoma enters the combine as the +100 favorite to run the fastest 40-yard dash amongst tight ends, with an implied probability of 50%. Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon, who is looked at by most as the best tight end in the draft, is second on the odds list at +320.

Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Wide Receivers)

Brenen Thompson -135

Chris Hilton Jr. +230

Barion Brown +350

Aaron Anderson +500

Zachariah Branch +500

Zavion Thomas +1700

Malik Benson +1700

Eric Rivers +2200

Thompson is the favorite to run the fastest 50 amongst all athletes, so it makes sense why he's an even bigger favorite to run the fastest amongst all wide receivers.

A trio of wide receivers from LSU is behind him on the odds list: Chris Hilton Jr., Barion Brown, and Aaron Anderson. Zachariah Branch from Georgia is also listed at +500.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!