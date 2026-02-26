NFL Combine Odds: Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash?
The final whistle blew at Super Bowl 60 just a few short weeks ago, but the NFL doesn't rest. February 26 will mark the start of the 2026 NFL Combine, as hundreds of college athletes show off their skills in front of NFL scouts and coaches in the hope of having their name called in April's draft.
This year, FanDuel Sportsbook has released some odds for this year's combine that you can bet on in select states, including who will run the fastest 40-yard dash.
The 40-yard dash has become the pinnacle event of the combine throughout the years. While its usefulness to find star talent is always up for debate, it's always a fun watch. Let's take a look at the odds to run the fastest 40-yard time, both overall and by position.
40-Yard Dash Odds
Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Overall)
- Brenan Thompson -120
- Chris Hilton Jr. +350
- Barion Brown +50
- Domani Jackson +1000
- Zachariah Branch +1000
- Aaron Anderson +1000
- Davidson Igbinosun +1100
- D'Angelo Ponds +1100
- Malik Benson +2700
- Lorenzo Styles Jr. +3500
- Daylen Everette +3500
- Desmond Reid +3500
- Brandon Cisse +3500
- Jalen Walthall +4500
- Eric Rivers +4500
- Zavion Thomas +4500
- Avieon Terrrell +4500
- Kevin COleman Jr. +6000
I was surprised to see such a big favorite to run the fastest 40-yard dash, but the betting market has complete faith in Mississippi State wide receiver, Brenen Thompson, to run the fastest 40 at -120 odds, an implied probability of 54.55%. Once I looked into why he was such a heavy favorite, it made complete sense.
Thompson was a sprinter in high school, and he ran a 10.18 in the 100-meter. By comparison, that's as fast as some Olympic sprinters ran during the heats of the 2024 Games. In fact, with that 100m time, he would've just barely missed out on making the 100m semi-finals if he repeated that time at the Olympics.
I'd be surprised if anyone is able to beat his time at the combine.
Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Running Backs)
- Demond Claiborne +115
- Jadarian Price +390
- Jeremiyah Love +480
- Noah Whittington +750
- J'Mari Taylor +1400
- Adam Randall +2500
- Le'Veon Moss +2500
- Robert Henry Jr. +4500
- Emmett Johnson +4500
- Roman Hemby +4500
- Jam Miller +4500
- Mike Washington Jr. +6000
Things are a lot closer when looking at just the running back position. There are five running backs with a realistic shot of finishing with the fastest 40-time: Demond Claiborne from Wake Forest, Jadarian Price from Notre Dame, Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame, Noah Whittington from Oregon, and J'Mari Taylor from Virginia.
Claiborne is the favorite at +115, an implied probability of 46.51%.
Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Defensive Backs)
- Domani Jackson +185
- Davison Igbinosun +220
- D'Angelo Ponds +220
- Brandon Cisse +290
- Daylen Everette +450
- Avieon Terrell +850
- Lorenzo Styles Jr. +1400
- Charles Demmings +4500
There are plenty of contenders to run the fastest 40-yard dash amongst defensive backs. The players with a realistic shot of being the fastest are: Domani Jackson from Alabama, Davison Igbinosun from Ohio State, D'Angelo Ponds from Indiana, Brandon Cisse from South Carolina, Daylen Everette from Georgia, Avieon Terrell from Clemson, Lorenzo Styles Jr. from Ohio State, and Charles Demmings from Stephen F. Austin.
Jackson is the favorite at +185, an implied probability of 35.09%.
Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Tight Ends)
- Jaren Kanak +100
- Kenyon Sadiq +320
- Eli Stowers +420
- Oscar Delp +650
- Khalil Dinkins +750
- Dae'Quan Wright +1000
- RJ Maryland +1100
- John Michael Gyllenborg +1600
- Eli Raridon +1600
- Marlin Klein +2000
Jaren Kanak from Oklahoma enters the combine as the +100 favorite to run the fastest 40-yard dash amongst tight ends, with an implied probability of 50%. Kenyon Sadiq from Oregon, who is looked at by most as the best tight end in the draft, is second on the odds list at +320.
Who Will Run Fastest 40-Yard Dash? (Wide Receivers)
- Brenen Thompson -135
- Chris Hilton Jr. +230
- Barion Brown +350
- Aaron Anderson +500
- Zachariah Branch +500
- Zavion Thomas +1700
- Malik Benson +1700
- Eric Rivers +2200
Thompson is the favorite to run the fastest 50 amongst all athletes, so it makes sense why he's an even bigger favorite to run the fastest amongst all wide receivers.
A trio of wide receivers from LSU is behind him on the odds list: Chris Hilton Jr., Barion Brown, and Aaron Anderson. Zachariah Branch from Georgia is also listed at +500.
