Eli Stowers Deserves To Be Remembered as an All-Time Vanderbilt Football Great; Column

NASHVILLE—The crowd has dissipated and the jugs machine is waiting, but Eli Stowers has some business to tend to before he can begin his post-practice routine. That’s the cost of stardom for the Vanderbilt tight end.

It was still sweltering on the turf as Stowers walked over from the turf field at Vanderbilt’s McGugin Center over to the grass at the conclusion of an early fall camp practice, but the Vanderbilt standout still commanded the figurative room. Even if Stowers didn't seek out the spotlight, his rèsumè made it inevitable.

Stowers is the rare preseason All-American to walk around on these fields and had already been named an All-SEC first teamer after a season that gave him a legitimate chance to hear his name called on the second day of the NFL Draft had he decided to leave school. As the conversation twisted and turned, it became apparent that the Vanderbilt tight end’s response to the perceived stardom surrounding him was more impressive than anything he’d accomplished as a member of Vanderbilt’s breakthrough 2024 team.

Sep 20, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) points after making a first down against the Georgia State Panthers during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In an era defined by the general population as a whole leveraging faith for the good of their reputations and public perception, Stowers walked his out by deleting all social media in an effort to guard his eyes from things that would distract from his faith. The Vanderbilt tight end initially volunteered that the gesture of allowing his girlfriend to run each of his accounts for him was made in an effort to insulate himself from the onslaught of public praise he was receiving, but anyone who knew Stowers well likely knew that there was likely more to the story.

“I haven’t had social media on my phone in probably over a year now,” Stowers said. “I’d probably say it had more to do with my faith than it did distractions. I guess it kind of goes hand in hand. There’s a lot of stuff on social media that as a Christian you don’t need to be putting your eyes on and listening to. It’s just kind of for me to focus more on God.”

Stowers is as deep of a thinker as has passed through this program in the Clark Lea era. He’s among the only ones that will stick around after his media availability to discuss a theological idea with reporters. He’s among the most well-researched Christian apologists that have ever come through the program. He’s the only one that overcame his fear of stage fright and shared his testimony at Vanderbilt’s “Come As You Are” event on campus.

The idea that anyone short of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia–who says that Stowers has mentored him spiritually ever since they stepped on campus together at New Mexico State–would have the impact that Stowers did on Vanderbilt’s campus that night appears to be shortsighted. Lea describes Stowers as a “spiritual leader” within Vanderbilt’s locker room, and Stowers is perhaps as good of one as there is on Vanderbilt’s campus.

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) prays with his teammates after their victory against Kentucky at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think his platform got people in their seats and then his message, hopefully, is what may have gotten them to consider staying,” Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence said of the Come As You Are event. “Obviously you come and you’re like ‘oh my gosh, that’s Eli Stowers! I want to go see him do whatever!’ So, that’s amazing, he’s given a platform.”

Stowers knew that he had a platform and was intent on sharing it. When it was all said and done, he used that platform to magnify his faith as well as any Vanderbilt player has. The reason for the platform wasn’t all that difficult to see.

Whether Stowers would acknowledge it or not, he was in the process of quietly building a legacy that would ultimately become one of the best in Vanderbilt football history. Don’t let Stowers’ humility take away from what he’s accomplished as a member of this program. He’s one of its all-time great players.

“He’s gonna be a pro for a reason. He has a huge impact on our team,” Lea said midseason. “He's really built out kind of a complete package as far as his tight end play.”

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Jordan Matthews, Earl Bennett, Casey Heyward, Pavia and Vanderbilt quarterback Jay Cutler’s names come up, Stowers’ should as well. The Vanderbilt tight end–whose career is over after he decided to opt out of its bowl game against Iowa–is an All-American, a John Mackey Award winner, a two-time All-SEC player, a William V. Campbell Trophy winner, will be a high pick in the NFL Draft and quietly topped his standout junior season with a senior season that saw him record over 100 more receiving yards than he did the year prior. Stowers should also be remembered as a winner as a result of his 17-8 record as a member of Vanderbilt’s program.

Stowers is a misfit as well as an embodiment of what has allowed Vanderbilt football to succeed in its current state. The future NFL Draft pick never envisioned playing tight end at Vanderbilt when he enrolled in college as a four-star quarterback at Texas A&M. A shoulder injury wore on Stowers–who was never the same after it–forcing him to make the seemingly-seamless transition to tight end.

A quiet mid-summer announcement that Stowers would be transferring to Vanderbilt was the start of the climb, but appeared to present a significant learning curve as Stowers was still looking to learn “everything” about the position. Reports out of Stowers’ first fall camp indicated that he’d have to work through some drop issues and that Spence may have to take on a role as the Commodores’ primary pass catcher.

Then, Stowers went for a 41-yard reception against Virginia Tech in an outing that put him on the map along with his Vanderbilt team as a whole. Stowers’ 2024 season was fittingly highlighted that moment as well as his best performance–as well as a 113-yard performance against Alabama that immortalized him in Vanderbilt history.

Now that Stowers is done, performances like his against Alabama–and a multitude of other special ones with under the brightest lights Vanderbilt saw–should be remembered forever. Don’t let Stowers’ temperament or the idea that he never chased the spotlight take away from what he’s done for this place. Don't only remember him as a potential first-round pick, either. That would credit his work, but not who he is and the full scope of his impact.

Stowers is as transcendent a player and leader as this place has seen. He should be remembered fondly as one of the catalysts of Vanderbilt's golden era of football and spiritualilty forever.