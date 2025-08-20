Eli Stowers Earns AP All-American Honors: The Anchor
Vanderbilt’s tight end got another notable preseason honor Monday evening.
Eli Stowers was selected to first-team preseason All-America by the Associated Press, making it the sixth time the Commodore star has received honors for making a preseason watch list or preseason first-team.
Stowers is entering his final collegiate season and hopes to elevate his performance from last season wherever finished with 49 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns. Stowers possesses NFL potential and could even raise his draft stock to an early round pick if he is able to make a major impact on Vanderbilt’s offense this fall.
Last season, the first-team All-SEC tight end played a big role in Vanderbilt’s wins against No. 1 Alabama and Ball State, where he put up 113 yards and 130 yards respectively.
Stowers is a part of one of the more lethal quarterback-tight end combinations in the nation with quarterback Diego Pavia. The connection between the two made Stowers the team leader in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns. With the 2025 season on the horizon, the Vanderbilt offense looks to take the next step and climb the SEC ladder.
Stowers’ performance last season helped Vanderbilt get to a 7-6 record last season and its first bowl victory since 2013 with a Birmingham Bowl victory over Georgia Tech.
Stowers has also been named to first-team preseason All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation, ESPN, The Athletic, The Sporting News, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. Stowers is also on watch lists for Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Biletnikoff Award, John Mackey Award and the Lombard Award.
Vanderbilt’s 2025 season kickoff against Charleston Southern on Aug. 30.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
There are no games scheduled.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
There were no games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt soccer’s second win of the season was marked by great defense. After the game Sunday night, head coach Darren Ambrose talked about how crucial the defense was in the second half.
“In the second half I think they changed the system to be honest with you. The first 20-25 minutes they pinned us back, but we showed a little bit of toughness and a lot of communication. Individually, there were moments where it was a challenge defensively but we won the battles,” Ambrose said.
Vanderbilt soccer’s third game is against Tennessee Tech on Thursday night.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
10 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“We played about as good as a team could play. We were very solid defensively and we had good board work. We handled the basketball and shot it well. We did all the things you had to do to win.”- C.M. Newton on 1987-88 season