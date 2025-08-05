Eli Stowers Explains His Strategy to Taking Maintenance Days
Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers decided to take a rest day for Monday’s fall camp practice. The senior is looking to continue to leave his mark on the Vanderbilt offense. But every player needs a day off at some point, including a high-caliber tight end like Stowers.
A benefit to Stowers taking an off day is the opportunity it presents to the rest of the tight end room. With Stowers resting today, the backups were able to get more reps with the starters in preparation for the season ahead.
Not to mention, football is a long season so something as valuable as a player’s health is never a guarantee. Having a “next man up” mentality always has to be in the minds of players and coaches when navigating health during camp.
“We're just trying to get some of the young guys reps and just to make sure that I'm healthy for the start of the season. Just kind of taking it and allowing the other guys to get some reps, it's really good for the team,” Stowers said in explaining why he rested Monday.
Stowers' strategy to taking off days throughout camp is going with the flow. Whenever he feels needs an off day, he will take it. But ultimately, it is for the greater good of the rest of the guys.
“Yeah, it's just kind of as we go, kind of as my body tells me,” Stowers said. “The biggest thing is making sure that everybody's ready and I'm ready for the season and we want to make sure that everybody in the depth chart is prepared.”
Stowers having an off day also gives the backups time to learn the offense and develop a better connection with starting quarterback Diego Pavia. One of the tight ends playing behind Stowers this season is Cole Spence. Spence appeared in 12 games last season for Vanderbilt after coming off an ACL tear that kept him from playing his sophomore year.
In 2024, Spence caught 10 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Entering a second season under his belt off his injury, Spence will look to put up more numbers this year. On a day like Monday, it gives him and the rest of the guys in the tight end room a great opportunity to be more comfortable with the offense.
“We got a lot of guys that were hurt last year that are new and still trying to learn the offense, so it's good for them,” Stowers said.
Stowers was Vanderbilt’s leading receiver during the 2024-2025 season with 49 catches for 638 yards and five touchdowns. Projected to go in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, Stowers decided to come back and return for one more year. With him back in the offense, the 2024 All-SEC First Team selection will look to take his skills and his team to new heights this fall.