Everything Vanderbilt's Jeff LePak and Cole Spence Said After Thursday's Practice
Vanderbilt’s spring football practices continued Thursday with another live session. Afterwards, members of the Commodores’ program met with media members.
That included special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff LePak and one of his tight ends, Cole Spence. (Note: junior cornerback Martel Hight also answered questions and we’ll cover his comments in a separate post.)
Below is everything LePak and Spence said after Thursday’s practice. You can watch the press conferences both coach and player here and here.
Jeff LePak, Special Teams Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach
LePak on specialists’ development in spring practice…
We’ve had some really good specialist periods. They’re doing a great job, and (specialists coach Shane) Gallant has been excellent at preparing them. Brock (Taylor) has continued to evolve. He had a little knee soreness early on, which gave Mason (Rohmiller) more reps, and both of them are performing really well. Durham (Harris) has come in as a long snapper and done a great job. Connor (Weasler) and Nick (Haberer) have been solid in the punt group. We're adjusting things slightly from what Nick did at Washington State, but he's getting great reps and improving every day.
LePak on development of tight end Cole Spence…
Cole continues to get bigger, stronger, and more explosive every offseason. He’s improving both in the passing game and understanding run-game concepts. He’s becoming a complete tight end—dominant in the run game and a key target in the passing game. He’s also a huge red zone threat for us. We’re really excited about his progress.
LePak on how Spence’s touchdown catch in the Birmingham Bowl helps him progress further…
Last year was really his first full season playing, since he redshirted as a freshman and was injured the year before that. Every positive step he takes builds his confidence. That bowl game play was huge for him, and every success he has just adds to his growth and belief in himself.
Cole Spence, Tight End
Spence on fellow teammate Brycen Coleman…
Oh my gosh, the sky's the limit for Brycen. I’m so excited for him. His raw talent is incredible—he's everything you could ask for. He’s fast, and what’s even more exciting is how willing he is to block. I can't wait for him to put on more weight so he can take on an even bigger blocking role. Every day, he comes in excited, ready to work, and eager to learn. He’s just so talented, and I’m really looking forward to seeing his growth.
Spence on his growth as a blocker…
It’s actually funny—I watched some of my tape from when I first got here the other day with coach (Clark) Lea. Seeing the improvement was crazy. My pad level is lower, my hands are tighter, and my footwork has come a long way. Syncing up with the offensive linemen in combination blocks looks completely different now compared to when I started. It’s exciting to see that progress.
Spence on excitement after last season’s success…
Oh, it’s so much fun. The energy is intense—you can feel how excited everyone is. Last year was a good year, but we’re pushing for even more. There’s a real intensity to how we’re practicing, and we’re all locked in on improving.
Spence on impact of returning players…
It’s huge. We’re building even stronger connections. You probably just heard Chase Mitchell yelling at me—that’s the tackle I work with most of the time. That chemistry is so important. When you know exactly what the guy next to you is going to do, you’re more efficient and in sync. It’s the same with the quarterbacks—getting that timing down for routes, especially option routes, is crucial. I’m really excited about where we’re headed.