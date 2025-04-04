Everything Vanderbilt Players Said After Thursday's Spring Practice
Vanderbilt continued its spring football practices on Thursday ahead of Friday evening's scrimmage. That scrimmage is scheduled for 5 p.m. at FirstBank Stadium.
A pair of Commodore defensive linemen spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. Here's everything they had to say about spring practices and the upcoming season:
DL Zaylin Wood
Wood on recovering from an injury suffered last week...
It's been going really good. I've just been enjoying the process. Shout out to all the athletic trainers, especially my guy Seth Harwell. He's been getting me right. You know, as far as recovery, he's been listening to me, I've been listening to him, and we've just been enjoying the journey. I'm getting in the groove now. You know, my ankle feels good, I'm just ready to attack the season with my boys.
Wood on his decision to return to Nashville...
I decided to come back because really the first thing I thought about was my family, my son. You know, I still haven't completed my mission yet, and it's just still time there for me.
Wood on his 2024 season...
I had got hurt the third—I think the third game was Georgia State. I had got hurt, and you know, I tried to ramp it back up, but just wasn't feeling like myself. So, the athletic trainers and at compliance, we took a step, and I was blessed to be able to—you know, I'm blessed to be able to be here. That's really what it is.
Wood on the defensive line's progress in spring practices...
Man, compared to last spring, the defensive line pass rush is phenomenal. You know, we still got things to clean up, but we're taking the step in the right direction. We all are hunting as one. I feel like y'all can expect from just the D-line probably like 15-plus sacks from us.
Wood on the decision-making process to return to Vanderbilt...
Really, I just trusted God. I stayed praying to God, talking to my family, just keeping high hopes. I really had high hopes of coming back, and you know, I'm here, so just blessed.
Wood on his goals for the upcoming season...
I'm just—I’m ready to accomplish, you know, Coach Lee is talking about 17 games. That's the first and foremost thing I'm trying to get to play 17 games, win a national championship. As far as personal goals, I'm trying to get 10-plus sacks for myself, and I want everybody on defense just to eat around me as well.
DL Yilanan Ouattara
Ouattara on his goals for spring practices...
For me, it's just consistency in my attack point. Just like last year, I feel like I had flashes with very great play and average play, and I'm trying to eliminate those average plays to just better my game overall.
Ouattara on the newcomers to the defensive line...
It's great. Also, like, right now having guys come back from injury and just like seeing what we're kind of developing into, especially as it comes to pass rush. Bringing guys in who just know how to rush and kind of love football, and you develop talks where you develop chemistry with those guys and you kind of know how one guy works, what you want to do with them, and that kind of stuff.
Ouattara on early standouts on the defensive line...
I've had a lot of fun with [Aaron Bryant], to be honest. Like, another interior guy, he's just came from Texas. He's a twitchy guy, loves ball, and just knows how to play football, so that's just been fun. He's a big guy, and moving how he does at that size is just—it's kind of crazy if you think about it.