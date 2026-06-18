Exclusive: Clark Lea Believes In Vanderbilt Football Defense, As Long As It Can Improve In This Area

NASHVILLE—Before Clark Lea can get to his bigger-picture thoughts on Vanderbilt football’s defense, he’s got to get something off his chest.

Lea is a defensive guy at heart and cares too deeply for it to let this slide. He’s got plenty of good things to say in regard to what he has on that side of the ball, but only after he gets through this one note. Vanderbilt football hasn’t been good enough on second and third down over the past two seasons. He says he’s happy with what his defense can say about what it’s done on first down over the past two years, but there’s no time for it to struggle on third down in 2026.

Not with a new quarterback under center. Not with a nearly entirely new offensive line. Not with a schedule that will consist of a rolodex of ranked opponents.

“If our defensive unit can close the gap in our third-down performance, we’re gonna play in a way that’s going to give our offense time to establish an identity,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “If we're not playing well on third down, if drives are extended, if we're seeing limited reps on offense, I think that can be really damaging. This team a year ago, I felt like every time we touched the ball we were going to score. We want to give this offense time to gel. So defensive performance is going to be a big part of our success.”

Vanderbilt safety Payne Daniel (35) is congratulated by Coach Clark Lea for receiving the player of the game after Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt’s defense a year ago was the best of the Lea tenure and was a catalyst in Vanderbilt winning a program-best 10 games. It wasn’t among the SEC’s best for most of the 2025 season, though, and didn’t have a player drafted in any of the NFL Draft’s three days.

Lea’s defense was No. 53 in the country in opponent points per game, No. 64 in yards per game, No. 56 in opponent plays per game, No. 67 in opponent yards per play, No. 114 in the country in third-down conversion rate and No. 75 in opponent fourth-down conversion rate. The only metrics it ranked top 50 in related to penalties per game.

In some ways, the story of the 2025 Vanderbilt defense related to inconsistency. It held South Carolina and Missouri to 10 points or less, Tennessee’s explosive offense to 24 and Kentucky to just 17. Vanderbilt gave up 30 or more points five times in 2026, though.

Lea knows that with an inexperienced quarterback under center, his defense will likely have to shave a few points per game off.

“For our team to reach its potential,” Lea said. “I think the defense has to do its part in improvement.”

As Lea speaks about his defense, he doesn’t make any jarring declarations in regard to how the group as a whole compares to what he’s had previously, but the private belief in Vanderbilt’s program is that it could be Lea’s best yet despite the group losing a number of key contributors.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea during Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lea appears optimistic about how his defensive front is coming along, learning to cage the quarterback and rushing the passer. He says he feels as strongly about the group he has at the second level as any that he’s coached because of what the members of it have already proven. He acknowledges that Vanderbilt safeties coach Melvin Rice has “grown some guys up” at safety and appears to have a few that are ready to take the next step. He says where he’s most excited is his cornerback play.

If Vanderbilt has what Lea thinks it has there with standout returners Martel Hight and Jordan Matthews as well as returning contributors Jaylin Lackey, Cayden Daniels, Texas A&M transfer Jacory Sellers and Oklahoma State transfer Jaylin Davies. Lea appears to be optimistic about the possibilities that could manifest themselves if Vanderbilt cornerbacks coach Jamaal Richardson can get his group to play man coverage well consistently.

Lea snaps out of dreaming quickly, though. But, he knows what his defense could be if it stays on track.

“Steve [Gregory] has done, I think, a great job this off season,” Lea said, “Targeting some areas that he wants to see improvement and making sure that we're taking ground.”

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