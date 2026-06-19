Exclusive: Inside Sedrick Alexander’s Decision to Stay at Vanderbilt Over NFL Draft

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander could have ended his collegiate career in Nashville a year early. After his junior season, he had the option to take his career to the next level and enter the NFL Draft, but he did not.

Instead, Alexander is back for his final season wearing the black and gold. It was a decision that he pondered with family in the early stages of the offseason and felt that returning to Vanderbilt for his senior year made the most sense.

“I think that here at Vandy, I have unfinished business. I think that getting my degree this past spring was a big factor, and just me not wanting to make that step yet, and just wanted to stay with the team,” Alexander told Vandy On SI on what ultimately led him to staying in college. “I believe in Coach Lea and the things that he's doing. I have one more year of eligibility. I felt like this gave me a better chance to get drafted, so I decided off of that too. And I just think that this is the year.”

In those conversations he had with his parents and other loved ones, Alexander and his family took a close look at the facts of his situation. Being able to graduate and get his degree was something that was very important and played a role in his decision to return for another season.

Another thing that he felt like he could not leave behind was the relationships he has made with his teammates and coaches. Alexander has built close bonds with many guys on the roster and he did not want those to end sooner than they have to.

But the ability to improve and put more things on tape is what also drove his decision. With Vanderbilt having a new quarterback leading the offense in 2026, Alexander feels like he has an opportunity to showcase his skills in various ways before going pro.

Thinking through all those factors ultimately led him to the conclusion that it would be best for him to stay at Vanderbilt.

Going into this fall, Alexander is fourth among SEC returning players in career rushing touchdowns and third among returning SEC running backs in career scrimmage yards and total touchdowns. Moreover, he also leads returning SEC running backs in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

The talent for Alexander is there, but he knows he has to get better in order to elevate his draft stock for next year.

“One of the biggest things for me is I think one of the biggest things that a scout probably wants to see is, can he be consistent. Can you be consistent from last year or better? So, not having a drop off, but just having a better year, and then showing them that I'm a team player and I'm willing to run, pass, and block,” Alexander said.

Alexander is confident in himself and in his ability in all three phases of playing running back: running, catching and blocking. The so-called improvement is seen as consistency and replication in his eyes. Being able to put the same technique in his pass protection and other facets of his game time and time again is what he wants to show the most.

Vanderbilt’s offense will look different with a new quarterback this season, whether it be five-star Jared Curtis or someone else. And whichever quarterback that ends up winning the starting job will almost certainly not be anywhere near the runner that Diego Pavia was. Last season, Pavia was the team’s leading rusher with 862 yards to Alexander’s 567. Reason would say that leaves plenty of more opportunities for Alexander to showcase his talent.

In the scope of SEC football conversations, Alexander has not been known as a feared running back in the conference. Perhaps that was largely due to the running threat that Pavia was, which took attention away from Alexander. Despite having under 600 rushing yards in 2025, he still averaged 5.4 yards per carry on 105 attempts.

Alexander feels like he is a running back that teams should watch out for because he has the talent to back it up.

“I think my film tells it all. I think I have great film,” Alexander told Vandy On SI.

He may not have to break any records or win any awards to get on the radar of NFL scouts. But Alexander wants to make sure his decision to stay at Vanderbilt will be one that proves that he is an example of what staying in college for an extra year can do for a player’s career long term.

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