FirstBank Stadium Sold Out for Senior Day: The Anchor
Vanderbilt football is expected to have a great crowd on hand this weekend as it takes the field for the final time at home this season.
Tickets to FirstBank Stadium for Vanderbilt’s game against Kentucky this Saturday are already sold out, per a release from the school. It is the ninth time in the last 11 home games that Vanderbilt has a sold out crowd leading up to a home game.
The final home game of the season means that this weekend is Senior Day, where all the senior and graduate players will be honored before the game. To add onto the Senior Day festivities is the stakes that this final home game brings. Vanderbilt is ranked No. 14 in the latest playoff rankings and needs to win out to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
As of right now, Vanderbilt would need to jump four spots in the rankings to the No. 10 spot, which is more than likely going to be the cut line. The Commodores are going to need teams ahead of them to start losing, such as BYU, Utah, Miami, Alabama and Notre Dame.
But the first order of business is to control what Vanderbilt can control, which is to win out. If Vanderbilt drops one more game, the playoff conversation goes away. Vanderbilt kicks off against Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN Saturday.
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt women’s tennis at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, Days 4-6.
Vanderbilt swimming at the Phil Hansel Invitational, Day 3.
Vanderbilt bowling at the Colonial Lanes Classic, Friday-Sunday.
No. 17 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. Alabama State, Friday at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Vanderbilt volleyball vs. No. 10-seed Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Tournament, Friday at 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
Vanderbilt men’s cross country at the NCAA Championships, Saturday.
Vanderbilt women’s cross country at the NCAA Championships, Saturday.
No. 14 Vanderbilt football vs. Kentucky, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN
Vanderbilt men's basketball vs. Texas Southern, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt men’s basketball (beat/lost to) Texas Southern (score).
No. 1-seed Vanderbilt soccer (beat/lost to) Clemson (score).
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt women’s tennis duo Célia-Belle Mohr and sophomore Sophia Webster advanced to the next round of the NCAA Duos Championships Wednesday evening. The two took down No. 13-seeded pair Greta Greco and Mao Mushika of California in the opening round of doubles play.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener
86 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“That’s a wound that I am going to leave open, that’s not going to heal. I am going to leave it open for a year, and we will discuss it next year. … Some people act like they won the Super Bowl, and they beat a team that the two previous years won a total of four games. Obviously, we are closing the gap and threatening some people and making some people uncomfortable. We will have a lot of discussion about this next year when the time is right.”- James Franklin on this date in 2011