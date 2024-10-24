Former Vanderbilt Commodores Baseball Outfielder Trade Likely This Offseason
A former Vanderbilt Commodores baseball player may be on his way to another team this offseason in Major League Baseball.
The San Fransisco Giants have four arbitration-eligible players this offseason. One of them is former Dores alumni Mike Yastrzemski. Although he is projected to be tendered a contract, there is still a strong possibility that the veteran outfielder will be moved this winter.
The Giants may be looking to make a more aggressive approach this offseason at some of the bigger free agents in the market. If so, the former Vanderbilt star might find that his services will be needed elsewhere. The predicted contract for Yastrzemski this offseason is approximately $9.5 million. A small number compared to some corner outfielders on the market.
A new factor in Yastrzemski staying put with the Giants is the recent hiring of one of his former teammates in the organization's front office. The team hired future Hall of Famer Buster Posey as the next president of baseball operations of the ballclub.
According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, this could mean a potential return for the Grandson of the great Carl Yastrzemski, a 1989 baseball Hall of Fame inductee.
"The new president of baseball operations was in the lineup when Yastrzemski broke through in 2019, and they played together in 2021, too. Yastrzemski never will reach those 2020 heights again, but he does all the little things well and is a good presence in the clubhouse.”
Yastrzemski was a vital part of the success of the Vanderbilt baseball program in the early 2010s, as he played for the program from 2011 to 2013. During that time, he picked up 44 extra-base hits, including nine homers, and recorded 84 RBI. In his final season in 2013, he was named to both the First Team All-SEC and the SEC All-Defensive Team.
He was drafted multiple times but finally decided to sign in 2013 after being selected in the 14th round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He remained with the Orioles organization until he was ultimately traded to the Giants just before the start of the 2019 season.
Vandy’s head baseball coach, Tim Corbin, loved having Yastrzemski on his team for two seasons. “Our program got a lot better when Michael decided to bypass the major league draft and come back to school. He has been a starter in the outfield since his freshman year. He is one of those kids who ‘brings it’ every day, both mentally and physically.”
Although no longer “a kid,” the Andover, Massachusetts native has still shown to be valuable to a major league roster. This past season, the 34-year-old posted a 231/.302/.437 with 18 home runs and 57 RBI, including a bWAR of 2.1.
Whether he ends up returning to San Fransisco for his seventh season with the Giants or is moved to a new club, the former Commodores outfielder will be a solid contributor to a team in 2025.