“He’s Worked His Butt Off”: Why Bryce Cowan Is Ready To Make An Impact
Vanderbilt linebacker Bryce Cowan has caught the attention of his position coach and co-defensive coordinator Nick Lezynski early and often in the Commodores’ fall camp so far.
Coming into college, the senior was originally a safety, but over his time in Nashville, he has developed into a linebacker that is ready to make an impact on the defensive end this fall. But his transition from safety to linebacker did not come easy. With no previous experience of playing the position before college, he has earned his way into the role he is prepared to take on this upcoming season.
“He just wasn't used to it, but his traits are excellent. He's big, he's athletic, he's physical. And just over the course of time, he's worked his butt off to become a dude, and we're so excited for that,” Lezynski said.
After not playing his first season on campus, Cowan has progressed and seen game action in all 25 of Vanderbilt’s games the past two years. In 2023, Cowan put up 2.5 tackles for loss in addition to more 15 tackles and got his first career pick six in a game against Auburn.
Last season, he made more improvements with 16 tackles on the season, including two in Vanderbilt’s Birmingham Bowl victory against Georgia Tech and a career-high five tackles against LSU.
His role the past two seasons was more focused on special teams. But this year, Lezynski is ready for Cowan to be all in on the defensive side.
“He’s gone from a guy who, hey, maybe baby steps And now it's time to unleash him fully on all aspects of the game. So I'm so excited for him,” Lezynski said.
Cowan’s journey to get to where he is now is marked by hard work. He has proven to be a great example of what it looks like to earn one’s role and spot. Even through the trials and setbacks that came along the way, Lezynski has seen Cowan persevere.
“There have been minor setbacks along the way, but every time he's been backed into a corner, he's fought out of it, and that's a testament to him,” Lezynski said. “That's a testament to his background. And that's what makes it really fun is to see a guy like that come to fruition because you know that you've seen it in him from the beginning, it's just taken a little bit to get it all out of him, but he's shown that he can be an impact.”
Lezynski pointed to Cowan’s interception return for a touchdown in 2023 and last season’s performance in Baton Rouge as flashes to the impact and potential Cowan can bring to Vanderbilt’s defense in 2025.
“Even his sophomore year he had a pick six against Auburn. Junior year, he had a play against LSU on kickoff, and then he had a few really good plays on defense as well. Now it's just a matter of being able to fully realize that production this year,” Lezynski said.
Cowan's impact will look to be felt in 26 days whe Vanderbilt opens up its new season against Charleston Southern on Aug. 30.