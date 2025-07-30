"He was throwing with confidence," Blaze Berlowitz Growing Into Backup Quarterback Role
Nashville–Perhaps all an observer had to do on Wednesday afternoon to find evidence of Vanderbilt backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz’ growth was watch him drop back, look over at a glance route that was developing and let it go off of his back foot.
Berlowitz–who has perhaps the most arm talent of any quarterback in Vanderbilt’s room–has certainly made more impactful throws throughout Vanderbilt's practices over the years, but perhaps this one was more significant than those.
This one saw the junior quarterback forgo his tendency to force a throw that’s not there and trust his receiver to make the catch on the ball that he dropped into place. That won’t propel him over Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia on the depth chart, but if there’s more throws like that one than interceptions over the course of the fall it could help the former New Mexico State quarterback prove that he’s a worthy successor to Pavia.
“I thought Blaze Berlowitz actually had a good day,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “It just seemed like he was throwing with confidence. He threw the ball to the open receiver when it was there. He wasn’t trying to force things. I thought he made a couple plays.”
Berlowitz’ only college appearance came in 2023 as New Mexico State went on to lose to Liberty in the Conference USA championship game. The Oklahoma native went 10-for-19 that day with 134 yards in Pavia’s absence.
The 6-foot-3, 205 pound quarterback fell behind Pavia, Utah transfer Nate Johnson and veteran Drew Dickey on the depth chart as he transferred to Vanderbilt in 2024, though. Now it appears as if his time could be coming.
“He’s amazing,” Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill said. “I know we got Diego, but we got Blaze right there with him with the same mentality. If Diego goes down, we’re not losing.”
In some ways Berlowitz is more physically imposing than Pavia, but Pavia’s ability to take care of the ball has often separated him from his potential successor. Lea believes that he has to take care of the ball to unlock his ability to be a power-five quarterback, though.
Berlowitz’ circus throw to Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence in its spring game was eye opening. So was his seemingly forced throw in that same game that resulted in an interception by Vanderbilt freshman corner Cayden Daniels, though.
Perhaps experience and intentionality is the cure to Berlowitz’ turnover woes, perhaps it’ll take more than that. Either way, it’s helping him raise his stock quickly.
"This spring opened a lot of people's eyes," Vanderbilt center Jordan White said after Vanderbilt’s spring game. "Blaze is a hell of a quarterback."