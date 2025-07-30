Takeaways From Day One of Vanderbilt's Fall Camp
It doesn’t appear as if Diego Pavia and Eli Stowers will be managed aggressively
Vanderbilt’s headliners likely won’t be overworked this fall as Vanderbilt looks to preserve its stars for its stretch run from August 30 to its bye week, but it’s still putting them out there.
Pavia’s decision making impressed Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea in his limited time on the field, but Vanderbilt already knows what it has in each of the pair. It will be conservative, but will still put its guys out there.
Blaze Berlowitz has a positive day one
Berlowitz appears to be taking a step forward after a spring in which he flashed but turned it over–to the schagrin of Lea–too often.
Lea said Berlowitz had a “good” day on Wednesday and appeared to make better decisions with the ball. His arm talent pops. If his decision making is steady, then he could find a path to being Vanderbilt’s quarterback of the future.
The career backup of Pavia appears to have the clearest path to Vanderbilt’s backup quarterback role.
For a wide receiver room with some question marks, it appeared to be a productive day one
Vanderbilt’s receiver room has a long way to go to produce the way it should when it matters, but Wednesday’s practice was a start.
Junior wide receiver Junior Sherrill appears to be embracing the responsibility that comes with being Vanderbilt’s supposed wide receiver one by having his imprints all over Vanderbilt’s first day of fall camp.
New Mexico State transfer Trent Hudson looked lean and appears to have a path toward being heavily involved in what Vanderbilt tries to do offensvley. Speedy wide receiver transfer Tre Richardson also appears to have a place. That’s not to mention a standout catch from Richie Hoskins.
That group looks to have taken a step forward since its spring that left plenty to be desired and forced Martel Hight into action often. Hight will still play recevier, but likely won’t be relied upon as much as he had to be in the spring if Wednesday is any indication.
Injuries
Kevo Wesley and Simeon Boulware have significant injuries that put their statuses in jeapordy for most of the season, Clark Lea says.
Vanderbilt cornerback Mark Davis also sat out on Wednesday as a result of what Lea says is a late-summer operation on his knee. Linus Zunk was also off to the side Wednesday due to a back issue, but his injury isn’t considered to be long term.
Vanderbilt also had Austin Howard and Gunnar Givens off to the side on Wednesday.
Weight gain
Lea says defensive end Mason Carter and transfer defensive lineman Jaylon Stone have transformed their bodies significantly and have added strength.