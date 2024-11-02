History Suggests Vanderbilt Commodores Star Will Have Big Game Against Auburn Tigers
The 2024 college football season has been an exciting one for the Vanderbilt Commodores.
They have surprised a lot of people with their performance on the field, as they enter play in Week 10 with a 5-3 record. Watching their games is not for the faint of heart, as major momentum swings occur with regularity.
They are lapping the field this season in plays, good or bad, that result in at least a 10 percent chance in their odds to win. It is an adrenaline rush watching them play, as something big can happen on every snap.
This weekend, it will be interesting to see what version of the Commodores we get.
Throughout the campaign, they have played to the level of their opposition.
There is a loss on their ledger against Georgia State, but they pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the year when they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.
This weekend, they will be heading on the road to face off against the Auburn Tigers. The Hugh Freeze era has not gone according to plan and Vanderbilt will be looking to take advantage and become bowl eligible.
They are considered underdogs heading into the game, but they certainly have what it takes to pull off the upset. Especially with how dominant quarterback Diego Pavia has been against Freeze-coached teams in his collegiate career.
As shared by Bill Connelly of ESPN in his Week 10 preview, the star quarterback has had Freeze’s number in previous matchups.
“In two games with New Mexico State against a Hugh Freeze team (Liberty in 2022, Auburn in 2023), Vandy's Diego Pavia was 35-for-49 passing for 415 yards with six TDs, no picks, 167 non-sack rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, and a Total QBR of 94.4, which would lead the nation. Oh yeah, and he went 2-0. Auburn is 3-5 but improving. Can the Tigers prevent a Pavia trifecta?” the college football expert wrote.
The dynamic dual threat has taken his production to another level in 2024. He is on pace to set career highs across the board, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,534 yards and 13 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
On the ground, he has gained 537 yards with four more scores.
Pavia has had some big performances this season, but nothing like he has accomplished against Freeze’s teams in the past. This week could be his true coming out party if he can lead the Commodores to a victory and bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2018 season.