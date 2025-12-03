Jared Curtis Officially Signs With Vanderbilt

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has officially signed with Vanderbilt football, the program announced on Wednesday morning.

Curtis spent the near entirety of his recruiting process committed to Georgia, but flipped his commitment to Vanderbilt on Tuesday after the Commodores' staff made a strong late push to land him. The Nashville Christian School quarterback is the first five-star recruit in program history, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class and is the headliner of its class.

The Wednesday signing day included Curtis signing in a private ceremony at Nashville Christian School ahead of his state championship game on Thursday.

“Keeping my anchor down in Nashville,”Curtis said via a statement on Tuesday night. I gotta walk my path that feels right in my heart, at the end of the day this has to be my decision. Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing and over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that, to be close to home, to play in front of my family and friends and to be what I love to be, an underdog. I am excited to be a Dore and excited to be part of building something here at home with Coach Lea.”

The Nashville Christian star is as transcendent of a prospect as Vanderbilt has ever had on its campus and is expected to be Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback as a freshman in 2026. Curtis had affirmed his commitment to Georgia multiple times and had fought off offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Colorado and seemingly every other power-five program in the country.

Vanderbilt expects to sign 23 recruits on Wednesday and will do so prior to Lea's press conference, which will begin at 1:00 P.M. central.

Whatever the quarterback–who is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class and the No. 3 overall player in the country by 247 Sports–wanted his college experience to look like, wherever he thought the lights could shine the brightest is where he could be.

He’s choosing to look to keep it going at Vanderbilt, though.

“When my mom drove me to my first QB lesson she saw something in me before I ever saw it in myself. I just wanted to play football with my friends. My parents showed me it could be a path to college football,” Curtis said. “That's a pretty crazy thing coming from our small town. They knew staying at Nashville Christian was the right thing when I fought them about making the drive back and forth two hours each day. And when some of those big private football schools called us, we chose to stay at our little Christian school and do it our way. We chose the underdog. My parents showed me the underdog can be a winner. I can't wait to look up in the stands at FirstBank Stadium and see the people that love me up there supporting me like they always do on Friday nights.”