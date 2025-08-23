How a Hometown Connection Brought Gabe Fields to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt freshman running back Gabe Fields is getting used to what life as a SEC athlete feels like. The Saint Joseph, Missouri native came out of high school as a consensus three-star prospect and a top 25 prospect in his home state in his class.
Fields went to Central High School, where he ran from 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns on 171 carries his senior season. But Central High School is not known for producing college football talent. Since 2009, the school has produced just three other players that played Division I college football.
One of those three players, however, is a familiar face not only to Vanderbilt fans but Fields as well. Vanderbilt run game coordinator and running back coach Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford graduated from Central High School in 2009. Muhammad-Lankford went on to play college football at Wyoming, where he played on both sides of the ball as a running back and a linebacker. In 2011, he led the Cowboys in rushing yards before he suffered a season-ending injury.
When Fields’ recruiting process started, Muhammad-Lankford served as an immediate connection for Fields.
“Coach G is from my hometown. He’s from the same high school, same position,” Fields said. “There were a lot of similarities, so coming here, it felt very special to me just to know I have someone who has my back. He understood where I was coming from. At Saint Joe, you don’t really get recruited out there. That's a place where if you get recruited it’s like a ‘Wow’ thing. Being able to have someone that understands that has been amazing.”
With a connection already in place at Vanderbilt, it seemed to make the recruiting journey far easier for Fields. When he took a visit and met the coaching staff, it confirmed his decision to become a Commodore.
“The offensive coaching staff was just amazing toward me, so I thought ‘why not?’,” Fields said.
Fields may not be the starting running back for Vanderbilt this season, but it does not mean he cannot make an impact if his number is called upon this fall. Muhammad-Lankford talked about what Fields brings to the table.
“He’s done a nice job of coming in and learning the offense and providing depth for us as well. We’re looking forward to the progress he’s going to make throughout fall and throughout the season. We really feel like he has a skill set that’s going to be able to help us,” Muhammad-Lankford said.
Fields has the capability to contribute this season when given opportunities. He set the Central High School record for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a game with 474 yards and eight touchdowns.
“I’m a twitchy guy, I can get in and out of the hole and I can use my hands. I feel like I’m an overall all-around back,” Fields said.