How Much More Chaos Do Vanderbilt Commodores Have Left in Them?
The ranked Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the biggest harbingers of chaos this season and a stacked second-half schedule leaves them plenty of opportunities to create even more.
Adam Kramer of Bleacher Report created a list of the college football teams that are most likely to cause chaos in the second half of the season and listed the Commodores among the candidates.
"One could argue no team has created more chaos than Vanderbilt. It first came when this group nearly beat Missouri. The Commodores conquered Alabama a game later, sending shockwaves through the sport," said Kramer. "They likely won't be favored in [the remaining big games], although recent history tells us that doesn't exactly matter. Quarterback Diego Pavia can create magic, and the teams on the schedule won't sleep on him or this program any longer."
The remaining Vanderbilt schedule is as follows:
October 26: No. 5 Texas Longhorns at home
November 2: Auburn Tigers on the road
November 9: South Carolina Gamecocks at home
November 16: BYE
November 23: No. 8 LSU Tigers on the road
November 30: No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers at home
There are three currently ranked teams left on the schedule and two of them are at home. The Commodores should have as good of a chance to create upsets as anyone.
Next up on the list of potential upsets is the Longhorns, who are coming off of a splattering at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs.
This is going to be one of the most-anticipated matchups of the weekend and is probably the toughest challenge that the Commodores have faced yet.
Even though they only have one really impressive win this season, Texas has the talent to beat anyone badly on any given day.
If Vanderbilt can repeat what the Mississippi State Bulldogs did to make that game scrappy, maybe they can make something happen.
The night game at Death Valley against the Tigers, whose defense has found new life, may just be the hardest game on the schedule given the environment.
Most Commodores have their eyes on one specific upset though, during rivalry week against the Volunteers.
Tennessee is a team that is very beatable, despite their top 10 ranking. All of their SEC matchups have all been within 10 points and the last three have been within a touchdown.
Though they won't be favored to win any of these games, taking at least one of them is within reach.