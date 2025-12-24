Vanderbilt Lacrosse Schedule Released : The Anchor

Vanderbilt lacrosse’s schedule for the upcoming 2026 season was released late last week.

Vanderbilt’s schedule contains 10 home games, three of which will be against American Conference opponents. Vanderbilt begins its 2026 campaign with a visit to Clemson on Feb. 7 before playing five consecutive home games against Mercer, Stanford, Denver, Cincinnati and Eastern Michigan.

Vanderbilt also has nonconference games against Ohio State on the road March 7, Xavier on the road March 14, Louisville on the road March 25 and Coastal Carolina at home March 11.

The Commodores kickoff American Conference play against Old Dominion on the road March 21 before taking on Charlotte in Nashville March 28. Vanderbilt will also host East Carolina and Lindenwood before traveling to Temple and James Madison. The Commodores finish the regular season with their final home game against South Florida.

Vanderbilt lacrosse is coming off a 9-9 season a year ago in which it lost in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament against James Madison 16-6. Vanderbilt will look for its first season above .500 since the 2023-2024 season.

Vanderbilt women’s golf got a mid-year transfer on Monday. The Commodores secured former Chattanooga Moc Olivia Wood, who spent the fall playing in Chattanooga. Wood, a freshman, had six top five finishes and seven top 10 finishes in the fall season. She reached as high as No. 229 in the Amateur Golf Rankings. Wood finished the fall season with an average score of 72.6 and finished 30th on the player leaderboard at the Mason Rudolph Championship Sep. 21.

