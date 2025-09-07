How Steve Gregory’s Halftime Adjustments Sparked Vanderbilt’s Second-Half Surge
When C.J. Heard was called for a defensive holding penalty on a third down late in the second half, it appeared as if it was going to be a really long night for the Commodores’ Defense.
At that point in the game, Vanderbilt’s defense had shown little resistance to Kyren Drones. There was a string of careless penalties, a constant failure to contain Drones’ legs, and, most of all, an inability to get off the field on third down and get the ball back in the hands of Diego Pavia.
The Commodores were bullied at the line of scrimmage, unable to put any sort of pressure on Drones and leaving the secondary in a vulnerable position.
But out of the locker room at halftime, something clicked for defensive coordinator Steve Gregory. The second half opened with a touchdown for Vanderbilt’s offense, and momentum began to shift.
A quick three-and-out for the Commodores’ defense brought a promising sign for Vanderbilt fans. After that, there was nothing the Hokies could do to move the ball on offense. So how exactly did Gregory flip the game’s script on its head?
He started to blitz – A lot.
Perhaps Gregory remembered watching how uncomfortable Drones looked under pressure against South Carolina last week. Or maybe he rediscovered his risk-taking identity as a play-caller that Clark Lea raved about during training camp. Maybe even something from his time rushing the quarterback as a safety and signal-caller under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia flashed in his mind.
Pavia might not be Tom Brady, but Gregory knows what it’s like to have a dominant offense to get the ball back to. With the way Tim Beck’s offense was fluidly operating in the second half, it was time to start forcing some negative plays on defense.
The second half brought a swarm of Black and Gold jerseys around the pocket on every play, leaving Drones with no time to think – much less act. Once the onslaught of blitzing began, it was difficult for the Hokies’ offensive line to do much about it. Miles Capers and Khordae Sydnor started winning on the edge. Linus Zunk and Glenn Seabrooks brought the heat up the middle. The safeties and linebackers started sneaking down and making plays themselves.
It resulted in just two sacks for the Commodores – one from the safety Heard, who had a massive impact near the line of scrimmage all night long – but the pressure Drones faced led to him completing only three passes in the entire second half. It was stifling. Dominant. Unrelenting.
The pressure packages that Gregory brought weren’t ordinary middle linebacker blitzes either. Gregory’s creativity in using his safeties and slot cornerbacks to give Drones different looks gave the quarterback too much to think about. At times, he dropped interior defensive linemen into coverage and even when the Commodores couldn’t get home, Drones looked flustered in the pocket, unsure when and where the next Vanderbilt pass rusher would drill him.
The offense made its own statement with 44 points and 490 yards against a potent Hokies’ defense that allowed just 24 points to Heisman Trophy candidate LaNoris Sellers and South Carolina a week ago. But if the second half of Saturday evening’s game meant anything, it was an indicator of what this defense can look like when it brings the heat.