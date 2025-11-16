How To Watch: No. 14 Vanderbilt Football vs. Kentucky, Game 11
If Vanderbilt wants a chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff, it needs to take care of business this week.
The Commodores are 8-2 and coming off their second bye week of the season as the home finale looms this weekend with a 5-5 Kentucky team coming to town. Vanderbilt went to Kentucky last season and won in a one-possession game. This season, defending home turf is a must.
Realistically, Vanderbilt needs to win its final two games to have a chance at a postseason bid. This weekend is just the beginning. The Commodores playoff chances took a hit this past weekend with teams such as Notre Dame Oklahoma and Utah all winning. The Sooners went to Tuscaloosa and beat Alabama, which effectively makes Vanderbilt’s path to the playoff much more difficult, but certainly still possible.
For Kentucky, it has rallied off three consecutive wins to get to 5-5. The Wildcats have beaten Auburn, Florida and Tennessee Tech and have given themselves a good chance to secure a spot in the bowl game.
Vanderbilt should expect a motivated Kentucky team that is looking to spoil Vanderbilt’s season while trying to get bowl eligibility.
Here is the television information for Vanderbilt’s game against Kentucky as well as the entire college football schedule for Week 13.
When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Nov. 22
Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt’s game against Kentucky, there are four SEC games this weekend. Additionally, quite a few SEC teams take a step out of conference play before rivalry week.
Here is the entire Week 13 college football schedule. All times listed are in eastern time.
Week 13 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
Tuesday, Nov. 18
7 p.m. | Akron at Bowling Green | ESPNU
7 p.m. | UMass at Ohio | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Western Michigan at Northern Illinois | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 19
7 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Central Michigan at Kent State | ESPNU
Thursday, Nov. 20
7:30 p.m. | Louisiana at Arkansas State | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 21
8 p.m. | Florida State at NC State | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Hawai'i at UNLV | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 22
12 p.m. | Samford at Texas A&M | SECN+
12 p.m. | Missouri at Oklahoma
12 p.m. | Delaware at Wake Forest | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Tulsa at Army | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | Charlotte at Georgia | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Old Dominion at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Alabama | SECN+
2 p.m. | Mercer at Auburn | SECN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Nevada at Wyoming
2 p.m. | Ball State at Toledo | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Marshall at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Liberty at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
3 p.m. | New Mexico State at UTEP | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Kentucky at Vanderbilt
3:30 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Florida International | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at South Alabama | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at UCF | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Georgia State at Troy | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at South Carolina | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Furman at Clemson | The CW Network
5 p.m. | UL Monroe at Texas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | New Mexico at Air Force | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | Cal at Stanford | ACC Network
7:45 p.m. | Western Kentucky at LSU | SEC Network
10:30 p.m. | Utah State at Fresno State | CBSSN
Rutgers at Ohio State
USC at Oregon
Arkansas at Texas
BYU at Cincinnati
Kansas State at Utah
Miami (Fla.) at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Georgia Tech
Michigan at Maryland
Louisville at SMU
Michigan State at Iowa
Tennessee at Florida
South Florida at UAB
Nebraska at Penn State
Minnesota at Northwestern
Washington at UCLA
Illinois at Wisconsin
Washington State at James Madison | ESPN+
Duke at North Carolina
Baylor at Arizona
Arizona State at Colorado
TCU at Houston
Kansas at Iowa State
Colorado State at Boise State
San Jose State at San Diego State | FS1
East Carolina at UTSA
North Texas at Rice
Tulane at Temple