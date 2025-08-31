How To Watch: Vanderbilt Football at Virginia Tech, Game 2
Vanderbilt is looking to double-down on last year’s victory.
The Commodores face its first of many road tests this season as they travel to Blacksburg, Virginia for a rematch with Virginia Tech. For Vanderbilt, last season’s game against the Hokies was a fond memory. For Virginia Tech, they are set on returning the favor.
Vanderbilt took down Virginia Tech 34-27 in an overtime thriller. The win set the tone for the rest of Vanderbilt’s season as it went on to have a 7-6 season. But now, that does not matter. While both sides have familiar faces around the rosters, both teams are different.
Vanderbilt is coming off a strong showing against Charleston Southern where it beat the Buccaneers 45-3. The Commodores offense applied pressure early and did not look back. Defensively, it shut down Charleston Southern, limiting them to 135 total yards.
For Virginia Tech, the Hokies started 0-1 for the second consecutive season after a 24-11 loss to South Carolina in a neutral site game in Atlanta. They competed well against a South Carolina team that has a dual-threat quarterback in LaNorris Sellers for most of the game, but a long passing touchdown from Sellers put the game out of reach.
Virginia Tech’s home-opener could not be scripted better: a night game under the lights of Lane Stadium against a team that beat them last season. A perfect opportunity for revenge. Vanderbilt’s job is to spoil that opportunity and look to get a quality win in a tough environment.
Here is the television and game time information for Vanderbilt’s game against Virginia Tech.
When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Sept. 6
Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.
TV: ACC Network
Stats: Live Stats
