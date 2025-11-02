How To Watch: Vanderbilt Football vs. Auburn, Game 10
Vanderbilt returns home for a must-win game. The Commodores are looking to bounce back on homecoming weekend as they host the dangerous and sneaky Auburn Tigers.
This game comes after Vanderbilt put on a disappointing performance against Texas on Nov. 1, losing 34-31. Despite the close game, Vanderbilt did not play up to its standard defensively and took too long to get going on the offensive side of the ball. And the coaching staff knows it.
Now the question is how Vanderbilt responds. After the game against Texas, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea talked about how even though his team lost, he was very excited to get back to work and see how his team responds to the pain and disappointment of the second loss of the season. Every game, regardless of the opponent, is a huge game for Vanderbilt. It needs to win out its final three games to make the College Football Playoff, however, all three games are certainly winnable. It is just a matter of one climb at a time.
But it will not be easy. Auburn comes to Nashville looking to spoil Vanderbilt’s postseason dreams. Even though Auburn has four losses, it has gone toe-to-toe with Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri. In other words, Vanderbilt cannot take Auburn lightly. The Commodores have to be at its best, or else the Tigers may spoil the season for Vanderbilt.
Here is the television information for Vanderbilt’s game against Auburn as well as the entire college football schedule for Week 11.
How To Watch: Auburn at Vanderbilt Football
When: 3 p.m. CT, Nov. 8
Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt’s game against Auburn, there are a couple other big SEC games. LSU heads to No. 4 Alabama in a night game at Saban Field and No. 3 Texas A&M heads to No. 19 Missouri in a game where Missouri is desperate for a huge win.
Here is the entire Week 11 college football schedule. All times listed are in eastern time.
Week 11 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
Tuesday, Nov. 4
7 p.m. | UMass at Akron | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Ohio | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 5
7 p.m. | Kent State at Ball State | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Toledo | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 6
7:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Appalachian State | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | UTSA at South Florida | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 7
8 p.m. | Houston at UCF | FS1
9 p.m. | Northwestern at USC | FOX
9 p.m. | Tulane at Memphis | ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 8
12 p.m. | Georgia at Mississippi State
12 p.m. | BYU at Texas Tech
12 p.m. | SMU at Boston College | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Colorado at West Virginia | TNT/truTV
12 p.m. | James Madison at Marshall | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Southern Miss at Arkansas State | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Temple at Army | CBSSN
1 p.m. | Ohio State at Purdue | Big Ten Network
1 p.m. | The Citadel at Ole Miss | SECN+
1 p.m. | Missouri State at Liberty | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UAB at Rice | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Maryland at Rutgers | FS1
3 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Delaware | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida International at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Jacksonville State at UTEP | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Charlotte at East Carolina | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tulsa at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Missouri | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Duke at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Kansas at Arizona | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Iowa State at TCU | FOX
4 p.m. | Auburn at Vanderbilt | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at New Mexico State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Georgia State at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
4:30 p.m. | Stanford at North Carolina | The CW Network
5 p.m. | Texas State at Louisiana | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Air Force at San Jose State | FS1
7 p.m. | Wake Forest at Virginia
7 p.m. | Cal at Louisville
7 p.m. | Florida State at Clemson
7:30 p.m. | LSU at Alabama | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Navy at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Florida at Kentucky | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Nevada at Utah State | CBSSN
9:30 p.m. | UNLV at Colorado State | FS1
10 p.m. | Sam Houston at Oregon State | The CW Network
11 p.m. | San Diego State at Hawaii
Indiana at Penn State
Oregon at Iowa
Nebraska at UCLA
Washington at Wisconsin