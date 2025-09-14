How To Watch: Vanderbilt Football vs. Georgia State, Game 4
Perhaps it may be the final step to proving that this truly is a new era of Vanderbilt football.
Vanderbilt is looking to take care of business against Georgia State this weekend as the Commodores look for revenge after last season’s 36-32 upset defeat to the Panthers. This time last season, Vanderbilt was coming off a tough, close loss to Missouri on the road before getting caught slipping against Georgia State.
Revenge would be best for a Vanderbilt team that is now ranked in the AP Poll after taking down No. 11 South Carolina and is looking to start 4-0 on the season.
Vanderbilt’s trip to Columbia was impressive. It took down South Carolina 31-7 in dominating fashion. The Gamecocks did not stand much of a chance after Vanderbilt scored its first touchdown coming out of halftime. Once Vanderbilt’s lead became multiple scores, the game was nearly over.
For Georgia State, it comes in a 1-2 with a win over Murray State in its most recent game. But the first two weeks, the Panthers were thrashed by Ole Miss and Memphis. Vanderbilt is looking to come away from Saturday night stress free and copy what the Rebels and Tigers did to the Panthers.
Here is the television information for Vanderbilt’s fourth game of the season against Georgia State.
When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Sept. 20
Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: TBD
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt’s second home game of the season, the fourth week of the college football season will kickoff. This week gives fans a few intriguing games both in and out of the SEC. No. 24 Auburn travels to Norman to play No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 11 South Carolina goes to the other Columbia to take on No. 25 Missouri. In the Big 12, No. 21 Texas Tech goes to Salt Lake City to face No. 20 Utah.
Here is the entire Week 3 college football schedule. All times listed are in eastern time.
Week 4 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
Thursday, Sept. 18
7:30 p.m. | Rice at Charlotte | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 19
6 p.m. | Columbia at Lafayette | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Tulsa at Oklahoma State | ESPN
8 p.m. | Iowa at Rutgers | FOX
Saturday, Sept. 20
12 p.m. | Syracuse at Clemson | TBA
12 p.m. | South Carolina State at South Florida | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Texas Tech at Utah | FOX
12 p.m. | Arkansas at Memphis | TBA
12 p.m. | Wofford at Virginia Tech | ESPN+/ACC Extra
12 p.m. | SMU at TCU | TBA
12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Louisville | ACC Network
12 p.m. | UNLV at Miami (Ohio) | ESPNU
12 p.m. | North Texas at Army | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | UAB at Tennessee | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Wagner at Central Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Purdue at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Kent State at Florida State | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Auburn at Oklahoma | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Tulane at Ole Miss | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Michigan at Nebraska | CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | North Carolina at UCF | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | James Madison at Liberty | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Louisiana at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Troy at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Toledo at Western Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Ohio | ESPN+
4 p.m. | NC State at Duke | ESPN2
4:15 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Mississippi State | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Temple at Georgia Tech | The CW Network
5 p.m. | Idaho at San Jose State | TBA
6 p.m. | Delaware at FIU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Arkansas State at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Duquesne at Akron | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Murray State at Jacksonville State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Marshall at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
7 p.m. | UT Martin at Missouri State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Nevada at Western Kentucky | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Boise State at Air Force | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Maine at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at South Alabama | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Georgia State at Vanderbilt | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Washington at Washington State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | Stanford at Virginia | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | BYU at East Carolina | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | SE Louisiana at LSU | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Sam Houston at Texas | ESPN+/SECN+
8 p.m. | Nicholls at Texas State | ESPN+
9 p.m. | UL Monroe at UTEP | ESPN+
10:15 p.m. | Wyoming at Colorado | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Cal at San Diego State | CBSSN
11 p.m. | Michigan State at USC | FOX
11:59 p.m. | Fresno State at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports
TBA | Oregon State at Oregon
TBA | Florida at Miami (Fla.)
TBA | Illinois at Indiana | NBC
TBA | South Carolina at Missouri
TBA | Maryland at Wisconsin
TBA | Arizona State at Baylor | FOX
TBA | West Virginia at Kansas | FS1
TBA | UTSA at Colorado State | FS1
TBA | McNeese at Utah State