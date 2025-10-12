How To Watch: Vanderbilt Football vs. LSU, Game 7
The Commodores were able to get revenge at South Carolina in its 31-7 on Sep. 13. The win started the conversation about the Commodores in the national media. Vanderbilt has now been talked about by fans for the past two weeks, and now comes another challenge this week.
Vanderbilt is hosting LSU in what is a rematch from last season’s tough loss to the Tigers in Baton Rouge. But this season, Vanderbilt is looking to prove itself. Believe it or not, the Commodores come into this week as the favorite (opened as 1.5-point favorites).
It has been a couple weeks since Vanderbilt last played, but it feels like a long time ago. Now coming off its first bye, fans last saw Vanderbilt take its first loss of the season to Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 4. Vanderbilt had its chances to win that game in the second half and it knows it. But despite the loss, the team is not spiraling. At 5-1, the Commodores know it still has all of this season’s goals and dreams right in front of them.
Hosting LSU this week is one of those obstacles that stand in the way of Vanderbilt’s quest to compete for the SEC or potentially even a playoff spot. The Tigers are also 5-1 and coming off a 20-10 win over South Carolina.
LSU boasts a dominant defense that has given up more than 10 points in a game just one time this season when it took a 24-19 loss to Ole Miss.
But what may concern the LSU faithful is its offense. The Tigers offense has struggled compared to the preseason expectations, and Vanderbilt is hoping it can use that to its advantage.
Here is the television information for Vanderbilt’s game against LSU as well as the entire college football schedule for Week 8.
How To Watch: LSU at Vanderbilt Football
When: 11 a.m. CT, Oct. 18
Where: Firstbank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: ABC
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt’s game against LSU, the SEC has the biggest game of the week as Georgia visits Ole Miss and Tennessee visits Alabama. There will be plenty of postseason implications on the line this weekend in what is another solid college football slate.
Here is the entire Week 8 college football schedule. All times listed are in eastern time.
Week 8 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
