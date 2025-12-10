Vanderbilt Football Duo Gets All-SEC Honors: The Anchor

Two Vanderbilt football players got all-conference recognition Tuesday afternoon.

Per a press release, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers were selected to first-team All-SEC for their performances this season, voted on by the 16 SEC coaches.

It is the first time since 2013 that Vanderbilt has had two players selected to first-team All-SEC in the same season. Twelve years ago, Jordan Matthews and Kenny Ladler got first-team all-conference selections.

Both Pavia and Stowers have earned their all-conference honors. The two have contributed to one of the best offenses in college football, averaging 39.4 points per game. Pavia’s performance this year has been one that fans will remember forever. Pavia has racked up over 4,000 total yards and 36 touchdowns this season and was named as a Heisman Trophy finalist Monday night, where he and three others will attend a Heisman ceremony in New York City to find out who voters selected as the winner.

Stowers has put on a terrific season himself. The Denton, Texas native has put up 769 receiving yards on 62 receptions with four touchdowns. Stowers leads the team in receiving yards and receptions for the second consecutive season.

Both Pavia and Stowers have been integral pieces to the program’s sudden rise from the ashes. The two transferred to Vanderbilt from New Mexico State before the 2024 season. Since then, Pavia and Stowers have become one of the most lethal offensive combinations in college football.

In two years, Pavia and Stowers have turned a Vanderbilt program that went 2-10 in 2023 to a 10-2 regular season this year. It is the first time Vanderbilt football has won 10 games in a season. The two will get one final chance to play together as Vanderbilt heads to Tampa, Florida for the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 against Iowa.

Vanderbilt women's tennis has released its spring schedule. Vanderbilt starts its spring season Jan. 9 with hidden duals matches in Knoxville before a home-opener doubleheader against Western Kentucky and Belmont on Jan. 17. Vanderbilt conference schedule begins Feb. 22 with a home match against Missouri.

