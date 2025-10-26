How To Watch: Vanderbilt Football vs. Texas, Game 9
Can Vanderbilt get revenge on yet another team this season?
As the weeks go on, the stakes get higher. Next week in Austin, Texas is no different as Vanderbilt looks to likely eliminate Texas from the College Football Playoff conversation. But in its own right, Vanderbilt looks to stay solely in the playoff conversation.
Vanderbilt is coming off a win against Missouri where it was not pretty, but it was a nice, ugly win that continued to bolster the resume of the Commodores. Vanderbilt played far from perfect against Missouri, but it was enough to get the win and tie its win total from a season ago.
Overall this past Saturday was one of the most memorable in Vanderbilt athletics history. Vanderbilt started the day hosting ESPN’s “College Gameday” and ended the day with another huge win.
Meanwhile for Texas, it was a final 15 minutes and change to remember. The Longhorns came back down three possessions to beat Mississippi State 45-38 in overtime. It was probably the best offensive performance for the Texas offense all season. The win was huge in that it kept Texas’ postseason hopes alive, but they are nonetheless still in a point of uncertainty.
Next weekend’s game is a rematch of last season’s game where Vanderbilt came within one score of upsetting Texas in Nashville. With the game flipping to Austin this year, can Vanderbilt get revenge?
When: 11 a.m., Nov. 1
Where: Darrell K Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Tex.
TV: ABC
Stats: Live Stats
In addition to Vanderbilt's game against Texas, the SEC has a couple more big games as Oklahoma visits Tennessee in what will probably be an elimination game in terms of the College Football Playoff picture. There is a lot on the line for both teams. Elsewhere in the conference is Georgia and Florida battling it out in Jacksonville, Florida for "The World's Biggest Cocktail Party."
Here is the entire Week 10 college football schedule. All times listed are in eastern time.
Week 10 College Football Schedule: Times and TV Information
Tuesday, Oct. 28
8 p.m. | UTEP at Kennesaw State| ESPNU
8 p.m. | James Madison at Texas State | ESPN2
Wednesday, Oct. 29
7:30 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Florida International at Missouri State | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 30
7 p.m. | Norfolk State at Delaware State | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Marshall at Coastal Carolina | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Tulane at UTSA | ESPN
Friday, Oct. 31
7 p.m. | Brown at Penn | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Memphis at Rice | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | North Carolina at Syracuse | ESPN
8 p.m. | Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Idaho at Northern Arizona | ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 1
12 p.m. | Penn State at Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Texas | TBD
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Illinois | NBC
12 p.m. | Duke at Clemson | ACCN
12 p.m. | UAB at UConn | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Army at Air Force | CBS/Paramount+
12 p.m. | Navy at North Texas | TBD
12 p.m. | Buffalo at Bowling Green | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Towson at North Carolina A&T
12 p.m. | New Haven at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Columbia at Yale | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Georgetown at Lehigh | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Long Island at Central Connecticut
12 p.m. | Wagner at Saint Francis
1 p.m. | Monmouth at Bryant
1 p.m. | Stony Brook at Maine
1 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Drake at Butler
1 p.m. | Davidson at Morehead State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Valparaiso at Presbyterian | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Princeton at Cornell | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Holy Cross | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Robert Morris at Stonehill
1 p.m. | Merrimack at Colgate | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Samford at Wofford | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Montana State at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Southeast Missouri State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Morgan State at South Carolina State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | North Dakota at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Mercer at Furman | ESPN+
2 p.m. | VMI at The Citadel | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Marist at St. Thomas-Minnesota
2 p.m. | Fordham at Richmond | ESPN+
2 p.m. | East Carolina at Temple | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Montana at Weber State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UT Martin at Eastern Illinois | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Grambling
3 p.m. | Alabama State at Prairie View A&M
3 p.m. | Alcorn State at Texas Southern
3 p.m. | Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
3 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman
3 p.m. | UNI at Illinois State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Indiana State at South Dakota State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Lamar at UIW | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Dartmouth at Harvard | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Louisville at Virginia Tech | The CW
3 p.m. | New Mexico at UNLV | TBD
3:30 p.m. | UAlbany at William & Mary
3:30 p.m. | NC Central at Howard | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Youngstown State at North Dakota State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Indiana at Maryland | CBS
3:30 p.m. | Georgia vs. Florida | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Michigan State at Minnesota | BTN
3:30 p.m. | Pitt at Stanford | ACCN
3:30 p.m. | Delaware at Liberty | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Western Kentucky | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Fresno State at Boise State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Old Dominion at UL Monroe | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Louisiana at South Alabama | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Sacramento State at Eastern Washington | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Idaho Sate at UC Davis | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Tarleton State at Abilene Christian | ESPN+
4 p.m. | North Alabama at Utah Tech | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Houston Christian at Nicholls | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Western Carolina at Chattanooga | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Dayton at San Diego | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Mississippi State at Arkansas | SECN
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Kansas | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Central Michigan at Western Michigan | ESPNU
4:30 p.m. | Lindenwood at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Portland State at Cal Poly | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas
5 p.m. | Southern Illinois at Murray State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Jackson State at Florida A&M | ESPN+
7 p.m. | East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Northwestern State at McNeese | ESPN+
7 p.m. | UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Purdue at Michigan | BTN
7 p.m. | Wyoming at San Diego State | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | Kentucky at Auburn | SECN
7:30 p.m. | Southern Cal at Nebraska | NBC
7:30 p.m. | Washington State at Oregon State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | Wake Forest at Florida State | ACCN
8 p.m. | Arkansas State at Troy | ESPNU
8:30 p.m. | Austin Peay at Southern Utah | ESPN+
10:30 p.m. | Hawai'i at San Jose State | CBSSN
TBD | Georgia Tech at NC State
TBD | South Carolina at Ole Miss
TBD | Miami at SMU
TBD | Notre Dame at Boston College
TBD | Oklahoma at Tennessee
TBD | Texas Tech at Kansas State
TBD | Virginia at Cal
TBD | Cincinnati at Utah
TBD | Arizona State at Iowa State
TBD | UCF at Baylor
TBD| Arizona at Colorado
TBD | West Virginia at Houston