Shea Ralph Makes Prestigious Watch List: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph is on a watch list for the most prestigious coaching award in college basketball.

Per a press release Wednesday, Ralph made the list of 15 coaches around the country to be named to the Coach of the Year Watch List. Ralph is one of four SEC coaches that made the watch list.

Ralph’s selection to the midseason list of candidates to the Coach of the Year Award is much deserved and well-earned. Ralph has Vanderbilt as the No. 5 team in the country with a record of 24-3. The Commodores are currently in second place in the SEC behind South Carolina with just three games left in the regular season.

The win total is the most Vanderbilt has had during Ralph’s tenure and it is the first time since the 2008-2009 season that Vanderbilt has had 24 or more wins in a season. That season, the Commodores won 26 games. Vanderbilt could tie or even break that record before the SEC women’s basketball Tournament even begins. Between the end of the regular season and the postseason, Ralph is on track to lead Vanderbilt to its most wins in a season in program history, and that says something.

Ralph has already led Vanderbilt to its best start to a season in program history after the Commodores started this season 20-0. The history Ralph has made this season and the history she can continue to make, depending on how deep of a tournament run Vanderbilt can make, strongly qualifies Ralph to be in strong consideration to be named the coach of the year.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

198 days

The Anchor: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

2028 wide receiver recruit Pierce Washington announced Tuesday evening that he received an offer from Vanderbilt football. Washington is currently a sophomore at Bartlett High School in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Vanderbilt baseball infielder Brodie Johnston is the NCAA leader in home runs entering yesterday. Johnston hit five home runs in the team’s first four games.

In ESPN’s latest women’s basketball bracketology , bracketologist Charlie Creme has Vanderbilt as a No. 2 seed taking on California Baptist in the first round. Vanderbilt would host the first two rounds if it is one of the host sites, which seems to be a guarantee to happen barring a collapse.

Wednesday’s Commodores Results

No. 3 Vanderbilt men’s golf finished 2nd place at the Watersound Invitational.

Vanderbilt baseball beat Eastern Michigan 16-2.

No. 19 Vanderbilt men’s basketball lost to Missouri 81-80.

Thursday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt swimming at the SEC Championships, Day 3.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Sanders had an uncanny ability to seek out and take the measure of a boy's talent. The players were his creations, in a sense, and while he was gruff, even unfriendly to them in their presence, his face would glow with pride when describing their exploits to the press or in after-dinner speeches.” James Murray, Sports Illustrated

We’ll Leave You With This…

Huge win for the Vanderbilt basketball managers and GAs. Signature win, some might say. https://t.co/oPeH4vdqzG — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) February 18, 2026

