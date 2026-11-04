Inside Clark Lea's Mind Exiting Vanderbilt Football's Crucial Bye Week and Entering its Most Winnable Game Left

NASHVILLE—Clark Lea acknowledges he has a tendency to stay in the office too long, but he has a solution. He forces himself to get out of the office to pick up his son Jack from school in the afternoon and to detach. Lea left the office Friday to do so before calling his wife Allison to check in.

When he called, she told him that she thought her water had broken. 12 hours later, Lea and his wife were welcoming their fourth child Miles.

When Lea heard the question surrounding Miles’ berth, he smiled instantaneously and let his guard down. Lea told Vanderbilt’s players and staffers all summer that this could happen at anytime, but it appears to be different now that it’s actually happened. Lea has since introduced Miles to Vanderbilt’s players and staffers.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Lea said Monday afternoon, which was his press conference time this week as a result of the uncertainty around when Miles would come. “I've got some embedded memories now that, you know, we'll be with me as long as I'm alive, and that's really special also to share Baby Miles with the team and this Vanderbilt football family.”

When Lea talked through his bye week process Monday, he led with the process of welcoming Miles to the world. Everything else was peripheral for Lea, it appeared.

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea, looks out onto the filed before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lea knew that he had business to address when he took the podium, though. He admitted that 2026 hasn’t gone the way Vanderbilt hoped it would. He might’ve gotten more questions about his personal life in the fallout of his deeply personal weekend if the circumstances were different, if his program wasn’t coming off of a crucial bye week in which he could’ve made staff changes but opted not to. Lea’s program is 3-5 and he knows that he has to address that, even if his answers often fall on deaf ears.

Following Vanderbilt’s bye week, Lea clearly has some of those answers but isn’t willing to say them yet. Lea sounds like a guy who knows what he plans to do in order to move his program forward, but isn’t going to do that quite yet. He sounds like he’s upset with how this all looks, but is trying to pull punches publicly. He sounds like he’s going to move on from some people and some attitudes, but wants to make sure he’s certain before he makes the move.

“There will be things that we can only address once the season is over,” Lea said. “It’s just not the time for it. Right now, it’s about winning this week. It’s about continuing to hone in on the way we see our group. I hope we use the week effectively and I think there’s clarity on the staff, but it’s my job to make sure there’s clarity. That’s what we’ll continue towards as we finish the season and then once we turn the page, we’ll have a full-systems review and if there are other decisions that need to be made we’ll make them.”

There’s precedent for Lea using Vanderbilt’s bye weeks to re-evaluate the program as a whole–particularly in 2023, when he watched New Mexico State beat Auburn in Auburn and subsequently opted to raid the program of its minds and best players–but he didn’t indicate that he did something similar over the weekend. Lea acknowledged that he did some reflecting throughout the bye, but he doesn’t believe that a bye week evaluation is foolproof considering recency bias and the need to continue evaluations as time progresses.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea reacts towards a referee during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Lea was confident in saying Monday was that this has to get fixed. He’s over Vanderbilt’s penalty issues, lack of a run game, how its defense seems to spiral after the first explosive play, turnover issues, its playbook being too layered for his team and Vanderbilt’s lack of staff alignment. He’s over losing and his team’s attitude that indicates it believes it’s entitled to an outcome because of its talent.

Lea spent a week mulling all of that over and has since shifted his focus to Vanderbilt’s seemingly winnable Saturday matchup with Mississippi State. He’s clearly got enough going through his head that a win wouldn’t feel like a long-term fix for him, though. That, he believes, may have to come when this is all over.

“It’s kind of like one of those things that you're never not processing what you're going through,” Lea said. “ Sometimes it takes a while to see it clearly, and sometimes part of that, part of the time it takes is that you're chasing something that ends up being a dead end. You think it's this thing and then it becomes something else.”

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