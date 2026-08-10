Inside Yilanan "Issa" Ouattara's Year Off The Field, Return To Vanderbilt Football

NASHVILLE—-The door is fully shut and no handles stick out of it, so Issa Ouattara is stuck waiting. As if he were a fish out of water, he was covered by a white practice jersey, black team-issued shorts and Nike cross-training shoes. A few students had passed by after a few minutes, but Ouattara was still out there.

All he could do was wait.

And, at that point, waiting was the story of Ouattara’s life. He hadn’t yet been ruled out for the season by Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, but the trajectory of his recovery indicated that Lea’s declaration was coming at some point soon. Ouattara promised to be one of Vanderbilt’s defensive focal points, but a shoulder injury kept him out of the lineup.

It clearly wasn’t intentional that Ouattara was stuck outside the locked doors of Vanderbilt’s indoor practice facility, but it was a microcosm of where his career stood at that point. He was an outsider of sorts as Vanderbilt put together a program-best 10-3 season. In a season where Vanderbilt was as lucky as anyone in regard to health, Ouattara was its unluckiest player. He was its only consistently-impactful player out for an extended period of time.

Ouattara did what he could to be helpful–and his Vanderbilt teammates clearly believed he was–but there was only so much he could do.

“That's one of the points where you kind of have to focus on your own journey,” Ouattara told Vandy on SI over the summer. “It's always about the team, but then it's like ‘what can I do to fulfill my part in that?’ And sometimes that's focusing on your body, and your health and making sure you can be the best so you can eventually step back out there and be able to play your part to the best of your ability.”

Lea said prior to the 2025 season that he believed Ouattara would prove to be an NFL player in the coming months, and he appeared to believe it wholeheartedly. Ouattara has had the physical tools since long before former Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black declared that he had a “97 million” dollar body. He had the highlight reel plays in practice. All he hadn’t done was prove it consistently in games.

2025 was supposed to be Ouattara’s breakthrough year, the one where he finally approached the ceiling that Lea and Black envisioned him having when they watched his dominant–although unpolished–high school film. Instead, it was a lesson in adversity and a deep dive into leadership.

Ouattara believes he improved as a leader in the year away and took pride in impacting Lea’s program in any way he could without directly impacting the on-field product. His teammates concur, even if their words feel more like a consolation prize than anything.

“Issa was always present around the team,” Vanderbilt edge rusher Miles Capers said. “He’s a great leader.”

Vanderbilt defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara (5) runs back to the huddle during fall practice Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The cloud was hanging over Ouattara’s head, but he didn’t know it as Lea called him up in front of the team and told him a piece of news that he couldn’t have predicted he’d receive when he got to Vanderbilt as an entirely-inexperienced freshman.

Ouattara was voted a captain by his teammates and had just accepted the title to a round of cheers. The pride would quickly dissipate two days later–as Vanderbilt took the practice field that Monday–though. Ouattara’s shoulder didn’t feel right, and he knew something was wrong. What he didn’t know was that it would all but keep him out for the season, though.

In the end, Ouattara would only play in one game and 15 total snaps in 2026. The injury appeared to be minor enough when it happened that it didn’t entirely rule him out from playing in Vanderbilt’s opener against Charleston Southern.

Ouattara missed the opener, but made what was supposed to be a triumphant return to the field in Vanderbilt’s week two win over Virginia Tech. Instead, his return ended before Vanderbilt pulled away. Ouattara tried to push through, but his arm was weak and his shoulder was unstable. In his own words his shoulder “wasn’t working.” While Vanderbilt went on to pick up one of Lea’s biggest road wins, Ouattara was stuck trying to think through a setback like this could possibly be just.

“It’s just frustrating when you know how much you’ve worked leading up to the moment,” Ouattara said, “But, it’s also the beauty of football somehow. You work so much for these opportunities and nothing is guaranteed at the end of the day. It just goes down to how much you really love the game.”

And, that was constantly tested within Ouatarra .

Issa Ouattara didn’t know what the SEC was until he was a high schooler, but Tuesday he showed it that he’s one of the league’s most interesting people.



“I look up to him a lot.”



More @VandyOnSI: https://t.co/GsnrTH874R — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) July 25, 2026

He says the injury was re-occurring and that he couldn’t escape setbacks. Just when he thought he was getting closer, another would pop up. At some point in the weeks following Vanderbilt’s week-two win, Ouattara would deduce that his season was over. Lea declared in a Tuesday press conference on Oct. 21 what Ouattara already knew, that he wouldn’t be on the field again in 2025.

For Vanderbilt’s final 11 games of the 2025 season, Ouattara’s routine was similar to the one he demonstrated when the door to Vanderbilt’s indoor practice facility was finally opened for him on that Thursday afternoon. He walked on the field, stood off to the side in a jersey with no pads and watched.

Ouattara’s final line in 2025: two tackles, zero sacks, zero forced fumbles, zero fumbles recovered, zero interceptions.

“Obviously things didn’t go the way he wanted them to go,” Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Steve Gregory said. “He’s a prideful guy. He wants to be out there with his teammates and he wants to win.”

Ouattara finally has a chance to impact games again. | Vanderbilt football

It’s 8:10 A.M. on an August morning when Ouattara gets down in his stance behind Vanderbilt’s grass practice field. When he gets up, he hits a sled and pushes his pads into it alongside Vanderbilt junior Glenn Seabrooks. It’s a familiar routine for Ouattara, but isn’t one he takes for granted.

On this summer day, it indicates that Ouattara is back.

Ouattara isn’t merely back. He looks like the type of player that Lea thought he would be a year ago. He looks like a potential NFL Draft pick. More than just about any Vanderbilt player, Ouattara has been in the backfield wrecking plays through its first four fall camp practices.

“Every day he’s out here, it feels different,” Vanderbilt edge rusher Mason Carter said. “He’s the leader of our defensive line.”

At this stage of Ouattara’s development, it appears as if the only thing holding him back from a breakout season is the injury trouble that’s often surrounded him. That’s no longer a factor, though. He’s finally got his opportunity. He’s finally in a position to be who he’s always been supposed to.

Lea says Vanderbilt felt the hurt of Ouattara’s absence in 2025, but doesn’t appear to have lowered his expectations in regard to what he’ll get from him. Ouattara is the typical SEC defensive lineman and could be particularly impactful against guards, he says. Perhaps Ouattara could do that at an even higher level in 2026 than he would have if he was healthy in 2025.

Perhaps this can be the season that it all comes together for him in a way that it hasn’t yet. Ouattara believes he’s improved significantly since the last time he was in the lineup, but feels as if he hasn’t gotten the chance to show that. Now, he’s got that chance.

“I’ve had two offseasons leading up to this season, if you think about it,” Ouattara said. “For me, missing last year, I kind of took it as an opportunity and a challenge to work on myself and be able to put the best product out there next year. Obviously there’s numbers that you want to hit, but to me, just wreaking havoc–it’s not something that you can always quantify. I just want to be a dominant force out there, it just goes with getting recognized as All-Conference, All-SEC and All-American.”

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.