Vanderbilt Football Notebook: A Competition, The Get Off, Mason Carter

NASHVILLE—When the question was being asked, everyone in the vicinity who’s been around knew what was coming from Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Steve Gregory was going to come back with. The question had to be asked, though, and Gregory appeared to have his response ready to go.

Vanderbilt lost starting STAR–Vanderbilt’s defensive hybrid position–Randon Fontenette to the transfer portal and will have a first-time starter there with either sophomore Carson Lawrence–who moved there this offseason–veteran Jailen Ruth and now-veteran Tate Hamby. Vanderbilt hasn’t tipped its hand in regard to which one it will be, though. So, is it a competition?

“Everything is a competition,” Gregory said, in his classic Belichick-esque tone.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has an easy selling point to players stepping into a role at STAR. Lea’s overseen the development of a number of eventual NFL defensive players over the years, and a large portion of them have made their money by playing STAR in college.

There’s an external perception that Vanderbilt could take a step back at STAR in 2026, but Gregory isn’t so quick to agree. He wouldn’t hesitate to say that things will look different, though.

“It's a work in progress right now,” Gregory said. “IT’s a lot of new guys playing at that position, but very talented guys, and they're all competing with each other, but also pushing each other. And we'll see how training camp goes. We'll see who emerges. But there'll probably be some level of all those guys getting snaps at some point this season.”

The get off

Vanderbilt edge Brian Allen Jr. (10) runs drills during practice at Vanderbilt University Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sunday was Vanderbilt’s day for its edges to speak to the media, and two of them had the same message. New Vanderbilt defensive line coach Adam Morris has been intentional about one area of development, in particular.

Where?

“We’ve really emphasized the get off and the take off,” Vanderbilt edge Brian Allen said. “I feel like with that emphasis, that’s something I’ve worked on intentionally and I feel like I’ve gotten better in that area. That’s the area I want to continue to get better at because the faster I get off the ball, the faster I make stuff happen.”

“One of the big things I’ve been focusing on this past spring and summer is my get off,” Vanderbilt edge Mason Carter said, “Just loading my stance.”

Mason Carter

Mason Carter appears to be improving these days. | Vanderbilt football

There’s a few older guys that Carter may have to go through to get on the field at edge, but the indication around the McGugin Center is that he’s improved significantly since arriving at Vanderbilt and may have his biggest year to date in 2026.

The sentiment was echoed by Gregory and Morris on Sunday, and Carter appears to be believing it after playing 13 games in 2025, making three tackles and recording a quarterback hit.

"He's done a really good job of improving since he's gotten here," Gregory said. "I think he'll be able to do some really good things for us."

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