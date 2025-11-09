Instant Analysis: Vanderbilt Bounces Back in Overtime Thriller
NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt got back in the win column Saturday with a 45-38 win over Auburn in what was one of the more entertaining games of the college football season.
It was quite the slow start for Vanderbilt. Auburn’s defense had Vanderbilt’s offense in a bind the entire first half. The Commodores went into the locker room with just 10 points. It was not necessarily unexpected, however. Auburn’s defense has been stout all season, but it was the Auburn offense that was the surprise of the game, especially early on.
The Tigers went right down the field for touchdowns on each of their first two drives and scored a field goal on their third possession. Before you knew it, it was 17-3 Auburn. Vanderbilt did comeback with a touchdown of their own to make it 17-10, but Auburn once again got the offense moving down the field with a field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
In the second half, it was a totally different story for Vanderbilt’s offense. Quarterback Diego Pavia and his teammates found holes in the Auburn defense and started scoring possession after possession. Tre Richardson found himself all alone on Auburn’s 30-yard line in the third quarter and walked in for a touchdown that gave Vanderbilt its first lead of the game.
Once Vanderbilt got back into the game, both offenses went shot for shot scoring until the game was tied at 38. Auburn had a chance at a hail mary play at the end of regulation, but the pass fell incomplete.
In overtime, it was a touchdown from Cole Spence off a successful fake handoff and pass from Pavia that turned out to be the game-winning score and put Vanderbilt in the lead at 45-38. On the ensuing possession, Vanderbilt’s defense forced an incomplete pass in the end zone to win the game.
With the win, Vanderbilt goes to 8-2 heading into its second bye week of the season. The Commodores’ playoff hopes are still intact going into next week as well. Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky on senior night Nov. 22 after its bye.
“Well, certainly it wasn't what I expected. And just really proud of our team. We're finding different ways to win games. Obviously, I think first, just a credit to DJ and to Auburn for showing up, playing a great game,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said. “I thought their quarterback played lights out. I thought offensively, they found a rhythm. Defensively, they're really challenging. They forced us to adjust, kind of our personality and our identity. But I've got a really resilient team and for the start to go the way it did. I never felt like the sideline ever lagged energy. I never felt like a unit took the field that wasn't expecting to come up with a big play or stop. And I'm really proud of those guys and thought the crowd was great.”